Business
Thailand emerging as a regional blockchain leader
While United States regulators are still trying to figure out how to think about cryptocurrencies, Thailand’s government is already mapping out its own central bank digital currency.
Tech Crunch says this is just one of numerous examples how Thailand has emerged as one the most interesting cryptocurrency and blockchain countries in Southeast Asia during 2018.
The Thai government has become increasingly welcoming of cryptocurrency projects and exchanges. In just a few months, Thai regulators have made progress, from setting up cryptocurrency company licenses to permitting exchanges and ICOs.
The crypto momentum will likely continue in Thailand, and more announcements and developments should come in the second half of the year.
In June, Thailand’s government legalised seven cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, Ethereum classic, Litecoin, Ripple, and Stellar). It has also permitted a limited number of cryptocurrency exchanges and broker-dealers to apply for operating licenses. Then in July, the Thailand SEC permitted additional digital token issuers to file for applications. In the same month, the securities regulator categorised ICOs into three types: investment tokens, utility tokens, and cryptocurrency.
Read the rest of this analysis by Tech Crunch HERE.
Business
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
As part of Pattaya’s make-over to attract high-scale tourism back to the popular seaside city, some of the biggest names in local and international leisure, retail and sport are putting their money down to invest in the region’s future. And the Thai government is investing heavily too as part of its commitment to rebrand the area and bring it up to date with international traveller expectations.
The Thai government sees Pattaya’s future as a world-class tourist destination that will evolve beyond its raunchy past.
The Mastercard Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2017 shows that Pattaya has attracted the eighth highest number of international overnight arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region, finishing just behind Hong Kong. The report indicates the Korean, German and Chinese guests are still travelling to Pattaya and looking for new activities beyond Walking Street, beaches and international food.
The Thai government’s recent announcement about tax breaks and investment in the EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor) is attracting a lot of foreign investment interest, resulting in the announcement of some exciting new projects. Here are a few, amongst many…
High Speed Rail project
The High-Speed Rail project will link three of the main airports – Don Muang Station, Suvarnabhumi Station and U-Tapao – and make it easy for tourists to move to and from Bangkok and Pattaya. The new high-speed rail will largely make use of existing routes from the State Railway of Thailand and in total comprise 220 kilometers of seamless railway routes. The intercity line will reach a maximum speed of 250 km/hr. The major investment from the Thai Government is just a small part of their total investment for the EEC.
Café del Mar – Pattaya
Opening in time for this year’s high-season, Café del Mar Pattaya bring’s Ibiza to Na Jomtien beach. Building on the success of it’s Phuket cousin, the new Café del Mar brings the world’s most famous up-scale beach culture brand to Pattaya’s coastline. The new premium beach experience is a huge departure from Pattaya’s other party experiences providing an attraction for the top end of the city’s tourist market. It will also be a huge attraction to the Bangkok party scene looking for an alternative world-class weekend escape.
The beach club will have direct access to the beach, indoor and outdoor dining, four bars and an infinity pool.
Terminal 21 Pattaya
Terminal 21, like it’s successful Bangkok shopping destination sister, will add another touch of class and flair when added to Pattaya’s current shopping experiences. Developers say they’ll gear it more towards the seaside tourist crowd and choose the brands and dining experiences accordingly. There’s also a 25 storey hotel attached to the new development – the Grand Centre Point Hotel. The new Terminal 21 will be located at the north end of Beach Road, near the famous Dolphin Roundabout.
Business
Goodbye e-commerce, hello ‘new retail’
PHOTOS: Alibaba Group
Our lifestyles are quickly evolving as the digital age kills off the ‘old’ and the ‘new’ inexorably creeps in to our daily life. Goodby Kodak and Polaroid – hello smartphone cameras and Facebook. Goodbye newspapers – hello instant news websites, blogs and live-streaming.
The same is happening to retail as the shopfront moves to websites and screens around the world, shopping centres re-invent their approach to shoppers. We’ve heard of ‘new media’ – welcome now to ‘new retail’. E-commerce is already outmoded.
China’s Alibaba Group has launched what it calls the age of “New Retail”, which the online giant says will replace today’s “e-commerce”. New Retail will see the distinction between online and offline retail businesses soon disappear, the Chinese conglomerate said. The company is testing the new model at Hema, one of its New Retail brands, in Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and other large Chinese cities.
At Hema, a premium-quality supermarket front with a wide range of home delivery services, consumers living within a 3 kilometre radius can get home delivery of fresh food items, fruit (including Thai durians), vegetables and other daily necessities within 30 minutes of placing an order.
The service is part of a so-called 3-in-1 retail experience that covers tech-driven online delivery, in-store purchases and in-store consumption.
Big data and cloud computing are among the key infrastructures supporting the use of artificial intelligence where both online and offline platforms converge through mobile and enterprise technology. For example, consumers can visit the Hema intelligent supermarket when they wish, or may prefer to stay home on a rainy day and order anything, including fresh seafood like king crabs imported from Alaska, have them cooked in a preferred style and home-delivered.
The price of imported seafood in this instance is competitive largely because of Alibaba’s global reach for imported products, which are bought directly from suppliers without layers of middlemen.
At present, more than 50 Hema branches are operational in China where mobile payment is a key driver of the Chinese digital economy that has been expanding rapidly into foreign markets, such as Thailand.
Alipay, part of Alibaba Group’s Ant Financial, is helping to turn China into a cashless society as mobile phones and apps become the predominant payment platform.
In Thailand, Alipay’s merchant network now covers hundreds of thousands of locations across the country, especially in tourist areas, as a huge number of the nearly 10 million Chinese visitors to Thailand each year use such a payment platform.
In addition, Ant Financial and Thailand’s CP Group have jointly launched the TrueMoney Wallet to provide payment and other financial services using technology to promote a cashless society here.
For e-commerce customers, Lazada, also majority-owned by Alibaba Group, is currently the front-runner in the Thai market.
On a global scale, Alibaba is the world’s largest e-commerce retailer in terms of gross merchandise value with 552 million active consumers, as of March this year, mainly on its giant Taobao and Tmall platforms for Chinese consumers.
The group’s eco-system encompasses retail commerce, consumer service, wholesale commerce, digital media and entertainment as well as new innovative initiatives supported by logistic, payment, financial and cloud computing services.
James Xu, deputy chief representative of Alibaba Group’s Thailand market, said the group had already signed four MoUs with the Thai government to implement a wide range of collaborative programmes.
The group’s eco-system will be used to help leverage the Thailand 4.0 initiative with a focus on the Eastern Economic Corridor. In addition, Alibaba will help develop Thai small and medium enterprises (SMEs), farmers and financial services.
In the tourism sector, Fliggy, Alibaba’s online travel service platform, is working with Alipay and Thai tourism authorities to attract a new generation of Chinese tourists to Thailand and offer them a cashless travel experience.
SOURCE: The Nation Weekend
Business
The mystery of Myanmar’s missing airlines
PHOTO: Asian Wings Airways
Any trip on a local airline usually means planes either full or mostly full. But some of Myanmar’s smaller local airlines have been struggling through this year’s wet season along with a drop in tourism to the country of around 6% for the past 12 months.
At least three airlines appear to have thrown in the towel suspending services without explanation or advance notice. Local newspapers in Myanmar claimed Asian Wings Airways, Apex Airlines and FMI Air have suspended services since July.
Sources claim they were crippled by the country’s high fuel cost and a decline in passenger demand during the monsoon season.
Myanmar has around 11 airlines registered for commercial operations with a nation-wide fleet of 60 aircraft.
Asian Wings Airways, one of the airlines identified in local media reports as having scotched services struck back saying it was still operating.
“It is not true that our airline returned its AOC. We are still running our flights,” public relations Manager Yin Myo told Eleven Myanmar.
However, Asian Wings Airways’ website has been stripped of all content, although the various homepage tabs remain. Even the contact section of the website is empty and the booking engine returns the message “no flights available.”
If it is still flying, as its PR director claims, it is not picking up any bookings from its website.
Eleven Myanmar quoted the Department of Civil Aviation deputy director general, Ye Htut Aung saying: “It is true that Air Bagan and Apex Air have returned their air operator’s certificates (AOC). The rest have not turned them in yet.”
FMI Air suspended all of its services on July 20 after six years operating domestic flights.
A company spokesperson confirmed the decision claiming it was due to unrelenting and unrealistic cost pressures on Myanmar’s domestic aviation industry.
Apex Airlines was also identified by local media and the DCA for suspending all of its services, but the airline’s website offers a glimmer of hope as its booking engine continues to function although it returns the message “no available flights”. Website content has not been scrubbed, but it omits to say why passengers cannot locate any bookable flights.
To complete the picture Air Mandalay is still operating services, although a check of its website showed that it was not taking bookings for flights from Yangon to Tachilek and Myitkyina in August.
Myanmar National Airlines, the country’s national carrier, launched a new service linking Yangon and Phuket in March and within two months dropped the service claiming traffic was insufficient. It hopes to reinstate the twice-weekly service this October.
The problems reflect the state of aviation in Myanmar where there are far too many airlines to serve a market of 3 million domestic passengers and no more than 400,000 foreign tourists.
Domestic airfares are among the most expensive in the region blamed mainly on high fuel costs and government taxes.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
