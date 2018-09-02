National
80,000 still affected by August floods
Eight of the 18 provinces hit by floods caused by recent tropical storms and seasonal monsoons remain under water according to the chief of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.
Flooding was a problem in 18 provinces from August 17 to the end of the month due to influences of Tropical Storm Bebinca and the southwest monsoon.
During the period, 162,711 people from 55,353 families in 2,318 villages from 408 tambon in 93 districts in the 18 provinces were affected, said Chayapol Thitisak, department director-general. Four people drowned during the period, he added.
Chayapol said floodwaters have subsided in 10 of the 18 provinces, leaving 78,334 people from 30,773 families in eight provinces still affected by floods.
The still-affected provinces are Nakhon Phanom (eight districts), Bueng Kan (eight districts), Sakon Nakhon (four districts), Phetchaburi (four districts), Nakhon Nayok (three districts), Chaiyaphum (two districts), Kalasin (three districts) and Ubon Ratchathani (three districts).
More rain on the way – officials warn of possible flooding
Heavy rains continue to plague parts of Thailand with one of the wettest wet seasons in record.
Seventeen provinces in all regions of the country are being warned to prepare for torrential rain from today until Wednesday, “which may trigger floods in few areas and exacerbate the situation” in areas already inundated and recovering from last month’s heavy rains.
The provinces include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, said Samroeng Saengphuwong, deputy secretary-general of Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).
Thai PBS reports that several areas have already been being affected by overflows of water from major rivers such as Pasak River in Phetchabun and Prachin Buri River in Prachin Buri, he said.
At the same time, two large dams in Kanchanaburi will have to scale up draining excess water, which may cause worse flooding in the low-lying areas after these dams.
Vajiralongkorn Dam in Thong Pha Phum district will discharge 5 million cubic metres more of water per day, while Srinakarin Dam in Si Sawat district will increase the rate of water releasing by 6 million cu/m per day.
Several areas in Tha Uthen district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom have been being flooded for close to a month now. More than 100 families are being affected and supplies of food there are reportedly running out.
The military is speeding up transporting by boat more flood relief to affected people. Floodwaters climbed over 1m in certain areas of the district including tambon Chaiyaburi.
Tourist arrivals up again – 11 percent rise year on year
Thailand welcomed 22,657,730 visitors over between January-July 2018, up by 11 percent over the same period in 2017, according to preliminary figures collected by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Estimated visitor expenditure also rose significantly, up 14.44 percent to 1.18 trillion baht.
The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand in January – July 2018:
The TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn says, “This strong growth is very encouraging in terms of numbers, but even more important are some of the emerging new trends; such as, the 23.3 percent increase in visitor arrivals by sea (July 2018), and the higher hotel occupancies being experienced by emerging secondary provinces; such as, Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong and Phatthalung.”
East Asian countries accounted for 15.45 million visitors, or 68 percent of the total. China topped the list with 6,860,924 million arrivals. ASEAN countries generated over 5.62 million arrivals, with growth from the Philippines (+9.93 percent), Lao PDR. (+9.31 percent), Cambodia (+8.43 percent), Vietnam (+7.83 percent), Indonesia (+7.67 percent), Malaysia (+6.80 percent) and Singapore (+2.97 percent). The only contractions were from Myanmar (-0.36 percent) and Brunei (-11.04 percent).
Arrivals from Europe were up 6.37 percent to 4.05 million. Russia is the largest source market out of Europe, with arrivals of 900,712, up by 16.24 percent.
Arrivals from the Americas were up 2.99 percent to 948,872. The main market, USA, was up by 5.82 percent to 656,327.
Arrivals from South Asia grew by 12.11 percent to 1,133,057. India topped the list with arrivals of 919,130, up 13.24 percent.
Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.49 percent to 532,296 visitors, largely due to lower arrivals from Australia (-1.82 percent).
Arrivals from the Middle East declined by 4.56 percent to 432,054.
Arrivals from Africa grew by 7.48 percent to 106,394. The top performing market was South Africa, up by 14.56 percent to 54,651.
In terms of revenue earnings, this is the breakdown of the estimated expenditure by the top ten performing markets:
September Event round-up
Boat enthusiasts rejoice! With several boating events celebrating Thailand’s rich sailing tradition, September is your month! The popular Thai-Laos long-boat racing takes place in Bueng Kan throughout September for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup, while the annual Pa Sak Boat Racing Festival in Saraburi province on September 29-30 has boats attending from all over the country.
The Mon Floating Boat Festival from September 23-25 in Sangkhlaburi is held in honour of the spirits of the river, forest and earth. A bamboo boat over one month in the making and beautifully decorated with colourful paper flags is pushed out onto the Samprasob river in the hope that it will cleanse the merit makers of bad luck and misfortune.
Hardly a month goes by in Thailand without a running event and September is no different. The Human Run 2018 starts a month of running on September 2 with more than just a race. Its “a day” concept encourages people to grow themselves, meet new people and widen their perspectives. The race features distances from 5-21km, so there is something for all levels.
If you’re on Phuket on September 2, head to Thanyapura for the annual King of the Mountain Trail Run, a 3km, 8km or 15km trail run taking participants through the hilly terrain in the Khao Phra National Park surrounding Thanyapura.
Nature lovers will also enjoy the River Kwai International Half Marathon which takes runners along the Kwai river in Kanchanaburi on September 9.
If the heat and humidity of central Thailand is too much for you, consider the annual Chiang Rai Marathon on September 16. Set in the mountains of the north where temperatures drop significantly during this time of the year, this race offers a welcome respite.
A week later on September 22, head south again for the Sundown Marathon Krabi, part of the popular Sundown series. Held for the first time in Thailand, the series was created with the objective of creating an inclusive event for running enthusiasts.
Then head east across to the Gulf of Thailand on Koh Samui for the Samui Festival Marathon and Trail on September 30. Combining shorter 5km Fun Runs with more strenuous Marathon distances and a 30km trail run, there’s plenty of opportunity to test your endurance and stamina. Adrenaline junkies can get their fix at the King of Battle race, the largest Thai designed military obstacle course with no less 25 obstacles. With a number of races to choose from, such as The Operation, The Stamina and The Warrior, there’s something for even the most hard-core participants.
After all that activity, September is also a month of indulgence. The World Gourmet Festival is held for the 19th time from September 3-9 at the Anantara Siam. With 13 chefs from nine different countries and with 12 Michelin-starred restaurants represented, the festival is a true gastronomic powerhouse.
If that doesn’t satisfy your appetite, you’ll have another chance at the annual So Amazing Chefs when it returns to So Sofitel Bangkok for the 8th time on September 14-23 . A celebration of all the good things in life, the event brings together 21 chefs from around the world for a series of dinners, workshops and pop-ups. And if that wasn’t enough, eat your way across the city during BK Restaurant Week from September 14-29. More than 60 restaurants are putting on a three-course dinner for just 1000++ baht. Eat your heart out!
For stimulation of a different kind make sure to book tickets for Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music from September 12 to October 18. Held for the 20th time, this year’s program is packed with world-class acts, including the talented Zubin Mehta and the world’s oldest historic opera theatre, Teatro di San Carlo from Naples, Italy, with a talented cast of over 250 artists.
Attracting more than 15,000 visitors every year, Phuket Wake Park is one of Phuket’s premier lifestyle and recreational facilities. Known as the ‘Best Wake Park in Asia’, Phuket Wake Park is a first-class facility for all ages and abilities and is conveniently located in the middle of the island. Combining water skiing, snow boarding and surfing techniques, wake boarding has seen a rise in popularity in recent years and wake parks are increasingly becoming lifestyle centres rather than specialist sports facilities.
And, opened in March 2018, Ice Arena Phuket is the ultimate ice skating experience for the whole family, expected to attract over 150,000 people per year. Located at Phuket Boat Lagoon, Ice Arena Phuket is the island’s first ice rink and offers a first-class skating facility for people of all ages and abilities. It is a place where the whole family can gather to enjoy a day of fun or learn something new. Having been open for just a few months, the ice rink has already become a popular entertainment destination on Phuket.
Finally, the Salak Yom and Salak Kapat ceremony is a showcase of ancient Buddhist culture and merit-making. Held from September 22-24 at Wat Prathat Haripunchai in Lamphun province, villagers decorate a bamboo structure and fill it with household supplies and the eight necessities of a Buddhist monk before offering it to the temple.
