Chiang Mai
Dead Australian found in a Chiang Mai condo
PHOTO: Komchadluek
The body of a 45 year old Australian has been found at a condo in Chiang Mai. Police and rescue workers were called to the One Plus condo located near the town centre after a maid reported a foul smell coming from the man’s room.
The maid alerted the building’s manager who gained access to the room to discover the body. Police say the man was found lying face down and that there were several empty bottles of Thai whisky in the room.
Forensic police say there were no signs of a struggle and that heavy drinking may have contributed to the man’s death. Officers estimate the man had been dead for about a week.
Condo staff say the man had been renting the room for almost a year and that he often stayed in his room alone, drinking and using his computer.
The man’s body was sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital to establish an official cause of death.
SOURCE: Komchadluek
Chiang Mai
The world’s first mahout training school opens in Chiang Mai
The school bell rings and it’s off to learn how to manage and care for elephants in the world’s first mahout training school launched in Chiang Mai province.
Maetang Elephant Camp has joined forces with Chiang Mai Rajabhat University to launch the unique school which is expected to open its gates for student admissions next year, said the camp owner Wassana Thongsuk.
The school in the privately run camp will allow students to get hands-on experience in a working environment as well as specialist lessons within a well-structured course.
She said graduates would cater to the demand for mahouts from nationwide elephant camps, with mahouts earning a minimum of 15,000 baht a month.
The camp, which houses 74 elephants, is also set to completely overhaul its shows which currently demonstrate the beasts dragging logs and painting, to promote a more natural lifestyle and insight into the human-animal relationship.
Wassana said that the camp would include around-the-clock in-house veterinarian care. Four years ago the camp pioneered an elephant foot and nail spa, which successfully reduced the number of injuries from foot wounds and infection.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
11 US exchange students were lost but now they’re found
A group of American exchange students got lost in a Chiang Mai forest yesterday, stranded on the edge of a cliff and had to be rescued by officials very early today (Thursday).
Fortunately, the Nok Kok Cliff above the Tad Mok Waterfall has a mobile phone signal, so the students, one boy and ten girls, managed to call tourist police last night at 7pm for help. Officials were able to track their GPS signal to rescue them at 10 minutes past midnight.
Following their rescue, the students, aged from 18 to 22, said they were exchange students studying at the Faculty of Science at Chiang Mai University and had arrived in the northern city six weeks ago.
They said they had hired a red song-taew minibus from Chiang Mai University to the Huay Tueng Tao Reservoir in Tambon Don Kaew, Mae Rim district and started walking along the forest track heading to the waterfall at 2pm.
But they later found out that they had strayed off the track and got lost so they called Chiang Mai tourist police for help.
Col Supakorn Ruansati, manager of the Huay Tueng Tao Reservoir Tourism Office, said after the tourist police told him about the incident, his staff used their mobile phone number to search for their GPS location and managed to send help. When the officials located the tourists, they warned them to stay still as they were on an 80 metre tall cliff and could easily fall.
Rescuers then dispatched four-wheel pickup trucks to rescue them. The pickups drove for about four kilometres from the first forestry checkpoint and walked 800 metres to reach the students.
Once the students were taken out of the forest to the tourism office they cheered and hugged the officials in appreciation.
Supakorn said the Huay Tueng Tao Reservoir normally closes at 6pm, when officials check whether all tourists have come out of the forest but the group had gone off on their own without informing the authorities first so the officials didn’t know they were there until they called the tourist police.
STORY: The Nation
Chiang Mai
VietJet upgrades to larger planes for Chiang Mai sectors
Vietjet, the Vietnamese-owned budget carrier, says it will add its newest Airbus A321 aircraft on some flights to Chiang Mai. Vietjet is the first airline to assign the 230-seat aircraft to a domestic route in Thailand replacing the smaller 180-seat A320 on two flights daily to Chiang Mai during the morning and evening peak traffic hours.
By mid-September, up to nine flights a day will be assigned to the A321 on the airline’s Thailand routes that have strong passenger bookings. The airline took delivery of its first A321, last January. At the recent Farnborough Air Show it confirmed orders for 129 of the aircraft.
In its second quarter 2018 financial report, Vietjet Air reported that it carried over 5.8 million passengers, an increase of 28%. This includes 4.2 million domestic passengers, up 12.7% and more than 1.6 million international passengers, up 96% over the same period of 2017.
According to its business plan the airline takes delivery of 17 Airbus aircraft this year. In the first six months Vietjet received four Airbus A321 aircraft. In the second half of the year 13 aircraft are due for delivery. But the airline is also doing some reshuffling of its available equipment cutting the larger capacity aircraft on the busier sects whilst downgrading the plane size for other lower-performing sectors.
They say they will replace the new A321 aircraft with the smaller A320 on its Hanoi-Taipei Taoyuan, effective September 17. At the same it will reduce frequencies from 14 to 11 flights weekly.
Also on the Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan route it will replace the A321 with an A320 effective 28 October on one of its twice daily services.
