Going green: Thailand’s solvent solution sparks eco-revolution

Bob Scott2 days agoLast Updated: Monday, February 17, 2025
219 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

As zero-emission vehicles race to the forefront of Thailand’s climate action, it’s not just the cars that are grabbing the green spotlight in the eco-revolution. Behind the scenes, a silent revolution in solvent recycling is powering the country’s eco-commitments while ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable future.

In the bustling auto industry of Thailand, an unsung hero is emerging in the fight against climate change: solvent recycling.

With the production of electric vehicles (EVs) booming, there’s a hidden eco-ally at play, solvents. These crucial chemical agents are getting a green makeover thanks to the groundbreaking efforts spearheaded by Sun-up Recycling Co.

Sun-up Recycling Chief Executive Siamnat Panassorn sheds light on this crucial development.

“Our business revolves around recycling solvents. This process allows for the reuse of various solvent types, helping automotive and other manufacturers cut down on carbon emissions.”

But why solvents, you ask? As it turns out, these chemical cleansers are the backstage stars in automotive, electronics, and packaging sectors, essential for preventing dampness in auto parts and electronics. And as the EV revolution accelerates, the demand for solvents, particularly in the assembly of lithium-ion batteries, is set to skyrocket.

Picture courtesy of Solvent Waste management

The Thai government is making a bold push under its “30@30” policy, aiming for EVs to constitute a significant 30% share of total auto production by 2030. This green drive translates to a whopping 725,000 zero-emission cars, 675,000 electric motorcycles, and 34,000 electric buses and trucks rolling onto the roads.

But, there’s a green wrinkle: EV battery assembly involves lithium salt dissolved in solvent. Enter Sun-up Recycling, which is deftly tackling the challenge of recycling used solvents from scrap batteries into new ones.

“Solvent recycling is essential for a sustainable EV ecosystem, especially with the production of new solvents contributing to global warming.”

Founded in 2017, Sun-up Recycling buys unwanted solvents from factories, delivering a win-win solution with their high-tech recycling services.

Using fractional distillation, the company boasts a 99% purity level in their recycled solvents, reducing carbon emissions significantly.

Not only does recycling save costs, customers can cash in with savings of 30-40% compared to new solvents, but it also chops carbon dioxide emissions from 2.92 tonnes (via incineration) to a lean, green 0.66 tonnes per tonne recycled.

Ecological hope

In a region where illegal dumping of hazardous solvent waste poses alarming environmental risks, Sun-up Recycling stands as a beacon of ecological hope.

With plans to join the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Program (T-VER) for carbon credit certification, the company is steering towards increased revenue, targeting the automotive and electronics elite markets and eyeing expansion into Vietnam and the Philippines as part of their long-term strategy.

While the rest of the world catches on to the green agenda, Thailand is driving forward with its national Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.

Solvent recycling, Siamnat suggests, is poised for exponential growth across the kingdom, offering immense environmental and financial benefits as costs drop and sustainability ramps up.

So, as Thailand’s motoring trends shift towards zero emissions and carbon consciousness, keep an eye on the unsung, solvent saviours weaving the country’s eco-fuelled future—proving once and for all that it’s not just about the cars we drive but the cleaner, greener path we pave along the way.

