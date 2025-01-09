Taxing times: Thailand cashes in on digital currency revolution

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 9, 2025
169 2 minutes read
Taxing times: Thailand cashes in on digital currency revolution
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has committed to comprehensive tax reform aimed at enhancing Thailand’s competitiveness and promoting the use of digital currency by the end of the year.

During a seminar organised by the Marketing Association of Thailand, Pichai explained that the ministry’s strategy involves fostering business partnerships through incentives and attractive measures. He emphasised the necessity of revising the entire tax system to boost competitiveness in the dynamic business environment.

Advertisements

Pichai also underscored the importance of creating conditions for sustainable business growth, supported by access to finance, and urged financial institutions, both private and public, to extend loans, particularly to small entrepreneurs.

The government plans to support infrastructure development by welcoming private investment due to limited state budget resources. This includes raising funds through infrastructure funds and leveraging future cash flows for current use.

Related Articles

Pichai stressed that government spending must adhere to fiscal and monetary discipline, maintaining a manageable deficit level to ensure that public debt remains under control or can be reduced soon.

Regarding digital currency, Pichai questioned why Thailand should not adopt it, given its global exchange and demand. He noted that 21 million digital coins are in circulation, valued at approximately US$2 trillion (around 70 trillion baht), but fewer than 10 million are actively traded.

Tax reform

Advertisements

This suggests that over half of the codes might have been forgotten, leaving about US$1 trillion in liquidity available for exchange. With increasing demand and global geopolitical issues, people are seeking alternatives to traditional currencies.

Pichai said Thailand is working on creating a platform to identify potential digital currency users and establish a market for exchange. For instance, tourists could register their coins on a local platform for verification.

Purchases could then be made using coins through an exchange house of choice. Buyers and sellers may not know the type of money received but coins would be transferred into an app and converted into baht via clearing houses.

He noted that, for example, someone fleeing conflict in Ukraine or Russia might struggle to raise 50 million baht (US$1.4 million) to buy a house in Thailand. Using digital assets could simplify such transactions. Pichai stressed the need to promote an understanding of digital platforms and the capital market to better reach small investors.

Pichai stated that this year signifies a turning point for Thailand’s economy. Over the past decade, economic growth has been modest, with an average real growth rate of less than 2%.

However, the economy is anticipated to grow by 2.7 to 2.8% in 2024, marking a positive shift, despite some organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, projecting growth of less than 3% for this year.

Board of Investment

He expressed confidence in achieving 3% growth, citing positive indicators from consumer confidence and private sector consumption, which rose by 5.1% in the third quarter of the prior year. Investments through the Board of Investment reached 700 billion baht (US$20 billion) in the first nine months of 2024.

The government is also promoting infrastructure investments to boost competitiveness and lower logistics costs, including double-track railway projects and high-speed railways, starting with the Bangkok-Nong Khai route.

In tourism, Thailand welcomed 35 to 36 million foreign tourists in 2024, with expectations to reach 39.8 million this year. Despite geopolitical challenges, Pichai sees opportunities for Thailand to benefit from investment relocation, particularly in technology, reported Bangkok Post.

However, capitalising on this relocation depends on developing midstream and downstream industries to support it. The electric vehicle (EV) industry, attracting investors from multiple countries, not just China, presents potential for Thailand to become an EV production hub in the region, provided the sector’s development is uninterrupted.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

3 hours ago
Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day Pattaya News

Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day

3 hours ago
Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears Economy News

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

3 hours ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner Central Thailand News

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

4 hours ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution Environment News

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

4 hours ago
Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy Entertainment

Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy

4 hours ago
Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles Thailand News

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

4 hours ago
Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack Crime News

Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack

4 hours ago
Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing Crime News

Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing

4 hours ago
Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles Central Thailand News

Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles

5 hours ago
Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family Central Thailand News

Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family

5 hours ago
Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death Thailand News

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

5 hours ago
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents Crime News

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

5 hours ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly Bangkok News

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

6 hours ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide Crime News

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

6 hours ago
Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy Pattaya News

Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

6 hours ago
Central Pattana&#8217;s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash Business News

Central Pattana’s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash

6 hours ago
Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash Crime News

Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

6 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot Crime News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot

6 hours ago
Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video) Bangkok News

Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video)

7 hours ago
Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears Business News

Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears

7 hours ago
Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son’s girlfriend

8 hours ago
Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son Crime News

Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son

8 hours ago
Business NewsFinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 9, 2025
169 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

3 hours ago
Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand

Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

4 hours ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

4 hours ago