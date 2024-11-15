Gartner’s tech-tacular 2025 trends: AI you ready for the future?

Picture courtesy of The Kirby Foundation

US technological research and consulting firm Gartner has unveiled the groundbreaking tech trends to dominate 2025, including AI imperatives, novel computing frontiers, and human-machine synergy. These trends promise to revolutionise organisations with responsible and ethical innovation, said Gartner VP analyst Gene Alvarez

“Tracking these trends will help IT leaders shape the future of their organisations with responsible and ethical innovation.”

At the forefront of this revolution is agentic AI, poised to take the world by storm with its autonomy, decision-making prowess, and adaptability. Think of a virtual workforce enhancing human tasks like never before.

By 2028, Gartner foresees a staggering 15% of work decisions handled by agentic AI, a dramatic leap from zero in 2024. This game-changer is set to transform software systems, allowing them to perform a myriad of tasks with ease.

Another headline-grabbing trend is the rise of AI governance platforms. These frameworks are crucial for managing the legal, ethical, and operational aspects of AI, and crafting policies to ensure trust and accountability. By 2028, organisations with these platforms could see 40% fewer AI-related ethical hiccups.

But there’s more! Disinformation security tech is ramping up to shield against fake news and harmful data leaks. With AI tools becoming more accessible for malicious intent, Gartner predicts half of all enterprises will embrace disinformation security by 2028, up from a mere 5% today.

Meanwhile, postquantum cryptography is stepping in as the knight in shining armour to secure data against quantum computing threats. As traditional cryptography teeters on the brink of obsolescence, organisations must fast-track their shift to these foolproof protective measures.

Enter ambient invisible intelligence, set to upend large-scale tracking and sensing with its cost-effective smart tags and sensors. This cutting-edge tech is about to change the game in retail stock management and perishable goods logistics, enhancing real-time tracking and efficiency.

As the world faces an energy crunch, energy-efficient computing is quickly climbing the priority ladder. IT organisations are zeroing in on slashing their carbon footprints, with budding technologies like optical and neuromorphic computing anticipated to slash energy consumption by the late 2020s.

Hybrid computing is the next big thing, effortlessly combining various computing, storage, and network mechanisms to tackle complex problems, propelling AI to new heights and creating transformative environments that leave traditional methods in the dust.

Spatial computing is also on the rise, weaving augmented and virtual reality into the very fabric of the physical world. By streamlining workflows and boosting collaboration, it is expected to catapult organisational effectiveness, with its market value projected to hit a jaw-dropping US$1.7 trillion by 2033.

Polyfunctional robots are here, boasting the ability to juggle multiple tasks, boosting efficiency, and offering quick returns on investment. Gartner forecasts a future where, by 2030, 80% of us will be interacting with smart robots daily, Bangkok Post reported.

And finally, brace yourselves for neurological enhancement technology that’s set to elevate our brainpower using brain-machine interfaces. By 2030, Gartner predicts nearly a third of knowledge workers will depend on such tech to keep pace in the AI-driven workplace.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might agentic AI drastically change the workplace by 2028? Agentic AI’s autonomy in decision-making could transform workflows, allowing machines to handle complex tasks, and freeing humans for strategic thinking and creativity. How could AI governance platforms mitigate ethical risks in organisations? By enforcing policies ensuring responsible AI use, these platforms reduce ethical incidents, fostering trust and accountability within organisations. What if disinformation security technology fails to keep up with evolving threats? Enterprises could face increased risks from misinformation, potentially damaging reputations and undermining data integrity. How might postquantum cryptography redefine data security? It provides robust protection against quantum decryption threats, ensuring data remains secure as quantum computing advances. What potential impacts could neurological enhancement technology have on the workforce by 2030? It could revolutionize productivity and skills, enabling workers to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven environment.