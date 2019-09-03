Soaring baht continues to court investors and speculators | The Thaiger

Business
Soaring baht continues to court investors and speculators
The Thai baht continues to be the best performing currency in Asia. On a year-on-year basis it has soared more than 8% against the USD and this year reached a six-year high. But the strong currency threatens the country’s exports and tourism, two major drivers of Thailand’s economy.
Thailand continues to have solid economic fundamentals, a high current account surplus and substantial foreign reserves together with a hawkish central bank. All these factors continue to lure capital inflows.
International investors and currency players consider the baht a safe haven among other emerging market currencies due to its stability. So, the baht is likely to retain or increase in value, attracting speculative capital inflows and placing upward pressure on the currency.
In early 2019, the BOT didn’t seem concerned about the Thai baht’s appreciation, as a strong currency can actually benefit Thai importers and those who have foreign currency debts. It can also help improve the country’s terms of trade.
But the baht’s persistent strength and its potential negative impacts on the export-driven Thai economy have since prompted concern.
Exports contracted for a fourth straight month in June and the BOT revised its GDP growth forecast for 2019 downward, from 3.8 to 3.3%.
In July 2019, the BOT lowered the cap on the outstanding balance of non-resident accounts by a third and cut its supply of three- and six-month bonds at auctions in July and August. In addition, the BOT has signaled plans to further relax restrictions on outward portfolio investment by Thai investors, which can also help stem currency appreciation.
Then last month the BOT cut the policy rate by 25 basis points from 1.75 to 1.5%, a shift in the BOT policy stance since a raise by 25 basis points in December 2018. But economist believe these measures will do little to quell investment in the baht.
A common belief is that further rate cuts would make the Thai baht less attractive for foreign investors, reducing pressure on the baht. Yet, if the funds flow into Thailand because of the safe haven currency perception, rather than for a high yield, it is unclear whether rate cuts will be effective.
More importantly, easing policy may worsen already elevated household debt, which is 78.6% of GDP (among the highest in Asia), jeopardising Thailand’s financial stability.
The strong baht may just be a product of global trends that are contracting exports, particularly sluggish global growth and trade tensions.
Read the rest of this article at East Asia ForumKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles
Retailers want ‘in’ at the world’s 21st busiest airport in the world. With through-traffic of 60 million+ each year, and growing, Thailand’s biggest retailers want a slice of the passenger spend. But if you can’t get a shop inside the airport, build your own shopping centre just outside to capture passengers, and some of their money, just before they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi drop-off area.
That’s what Central Pattana did when they set up the Central Village which opened last Saturday. It almost didn’t, having to fend off last minute legal challenges from an aggrieved Airports of Thailand (AoT) who, through a number of curved ball legal challenges in the final week before the opening, tried to prevent the new retail outlet from opening. The Administrative Court threw out their objections on Friday paving the way for the retailer to open their doors of the huge factory outlet complex on Saturday morning.
There are some very prominent Thai families involved in this latest retail game – the AoT, King Power Duty Free and Central Pattana involve some big names and an awful lot of potential retail income. And a lot of egos playing the ‘my retail empire is bigger than yours’ game.
Now, Siam Premium Outlets, a joint venture of Siam Piwat and US-based Simon Property Group, will be another new retail outlet situated about 10 minutes from the airport as well. That will open sometime in the second half of next year.
As Bangkok’s first ‘factory outlet’ style retail complexes, Central and Siam’s plan is to lure passengers on the way to the country’s largest airport and also attract a lot of local Bangkok shoppers with the alternative retail experience. The promise is huge discounts on luxury items. The reality never quite matches the marketing claims.
But there are plenty of challenges ahead for retailers trying to lure buyers in to buy their luxury items. The retail market in Thailand continues to grow at an annual rate of 3-4%, mostly driven by Chinese tourism. But Thailand’s 30% tax on imported luxury products makes it tough to compete against the more shopper-friendly Hong Kong and Singapore.
Line this up with the inexorable trend towards online retail and the shopping malls, wherever they are, are an expensive and elaborate gamble.
Outlet malls, usually known for offloading excess or out-of-season goods, are not very good at attracting the bigger luxury brands who prefer to be associated with high-end shopping experiences, rather than fire sales, left-overs and ‘last years’ fashion.
But to the current dominant force in the airport arena, King Power, who owns and operates duty-free stores at Suvarnabhumi airport and at a King Power Srivaree Complex 15 kilometres from the airport, the new outlets threaten their dominance and will be seen as a way of gnawing away at their bottom line without having to pay exorbitant airport rents and huge commissions to the AoT.
No wonder they’re throwing a few legal bricks at the newcomers – there’s much to protect.
On August 21, the AoT claimed that the new Central Village was encroaching on state land (owned by the Treasury Department) under the supervision of AoT, put up a sign to that effect on the disputed land, and put up barricades to the entrance.
It then blocked the entrance to Gate 1 of Central Village the next day by setting up a large tent and placing barriers on a kilometre of the approach road. During a period of furious final touches, shop fit-outs and retailers stocking their shelves, instead there was a war of paperwork and ego that ended up in the Administrative Court.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
World economy wakes up to a day when the US has imposed new tariffs on China
The US has rolled out new tariffs on Chinese products yesterday but some economists say the latest gamble is likely to backfire and hurt the US economy. Meanwhile they predict the ramping up of the tariff ti-for-tat will not tarnish China’s resilience or dampen development in the long run.
Yesterday the US administration imposed 15% additional tariffs on about half of another $300 billion of Chinese imports. Oil prices fell this morning after the new tariffs came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growth and demand for crude.
US President Trump, writing on Twitter, maintains his goal was to reduce US reliance on China and he again urged American companies to find alternate suppliers outside China.
Americans for Free Trade, a coalition of more than 160 US business organisations, asked for the new tariff increases on Chinese goods to be postponed. It said increased costs for US manufacturers and farmers.
“Ordering companies to leave China, the world’s second-largest economy, is not a solution and is unrealistic,” the letter said. “Because many of our industrial inputs are still sourced in China, these new tariffs will act as a tax on US manufacturers and US farmers, whose costs will now increase.”
Qi Zhenhong, from the China Institute of International Studies, a government think tank, said US consumers will end up footing the bill for their government’s unilateral tariff hikes targeting imported goods out of China.
“The US administration needs to stop its trade bullying because it has been weighing on the global economy.”
Tu Xinquan, the director of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, says the US government’s accusations against China, such as forced technology transfers and intellectual property infringement, are groundless.
“China, as an advocate of globalisation, has the capability to ensure its own steady economic development.”
In response to yesterday’s US tariff hike, China retaliated. According to the country’s latest tariff plan targeting $75 billion in US goods, some levies on certain US goods took effect on Sunday, while other tariffs will come into force on December 15, mirroring the timetable the US has laid out.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the purchasing managers index in August for China’s manufacturing sector edged down to 49.5 from 49.7 in July. It was the fourth consecutive month that the PMI showed contraction. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 reflects contraction.
Meanwhile, Cheng Shi, the managing director and chief economist of ICBC International Holdings, said policymakers may lower interest rates and cut the required reserve ratio of banks by the end of the year to inject more liquidity into the Chinese economy.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
New Central Village luxury outlet opens for business at BKK
Wonder if anyone from Airports of Thailand were invited to this morning’s opening?
The Central Pattana president and CEO Preecha Ekkunagul, and directors Suthikiatis Chirathivat and Sudhitham Chirathivat, presided at the official opening ceremony of Central Village next to Suvarnabhumi airport this morning.
Central Village has cost more than 5 billion and was five years in the planning. The new ‘luxury outlet’ houses 150 retail stores and claims to carry domestic and foreign goods being sold at discounts of 35-70%.
During the week the AoT (Airports of Thailand) tried to railroad the opening by claiming that the new shopping centre had ignored numerous planning laws and posed an air traffic hazard. The Administrative Court and Civil Aviation Authority have dismissed these claims.
“There are outlets for fashion items, IT gadgets, home décor, toys and sporting goods, as well as 40,000 square metres in Food Village. Outlets are arranged in different ‘villages’ and all buildings feature beautiful Thai modern architecture to accentuate Thai charms for foreign tourists,” said CEO Preecha Ekkunagul at the opening ceremony.
More than 2,000 customers joined the opening ceremony hoping to get the first look at the new Central Village. The complex is accessible by MRT, taxis and private cars and also provides free shuttle services from Udomsuk BTS station, Central World and Suvarnabhumi airport.
Highlighted brands at the mall include Club 21, Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, Michael Kors, Adidas Factory Outlet, Calvin Klein, Converse, Crocs, Guiardano, Jim Thompson Factory, L’Oreal Luxe, Quicksilver & Roxy & DC, Rip Curl, Swarosvski, Timberland, Toys R Us, Victoria’s Secret and Watch Station.
Set to open soon are outlets of Chloe, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Kenzo, Polo Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Bath & Body Works, Harnn, Kipling, Onitsuka Tiger and Tommy Hilfiger.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
US vlogger cops a ‘vlogging’ from disgruntled Pattaya locals
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
Thai police get tough on drivers at pedestrian crosswalks in Pattaya
Large heroin bust announced in Bangkok
Pet leopard not a hit with neighbours in Chonburi, Thailand
Soaring baht continues to court investors and speculators
The Thai charm-offensive on the South Korean President
Thailand by numbers
China sounds ominous warning to Hong Kong protesters
No direct hit from Kajiki, but heavy rain predicted for many parts of Thailand
Chinese passenger detained on suspicion of theft at Suvarnabhumi airport
Police looking for Bangkok taxi driver who stole 3.6 million baht of valuables
Final member of romance scam gang arrested after being on the run for 4 years
“No more gang violence and sexy short skirts”
The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles
South Korean President in Thailand to sign trade agreements
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
Trending
- Entertainment2 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Bangkok3 days ago
Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV
- North East3 days ago
Thai man claims he’s 128 years old, reveals his secrets for living
- Thailand1 day ago
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
- Cambodia2 days ago
Top 10 prettiest towns in Asia
- Bangkok3 days ago
Central Village at airport opens today after AoT told to remove entrance blockade
- Business4 days ago
Cool music for a hot island. Fabulous Phuket 102.75 FM arrives.
- Crime2 days ago
“How did my son die in Thailand?” A British father seeks answers.