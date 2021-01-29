Business
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Without much other good news on the horizon, Pattaya officials have celebrated almost two weeks of no new Covid-19 infections with a celebratory ‘wash down’ of Walking Street. The ritual ‘wetting’, in the Songkran tradition, was seen as a new beginning, washing away the bad spirits and the bad times that had fallen on the once-busy red light district.
Sonthaya Khunplume, Pattaya’s Mayor, along with a platoon of city officials, local business owners and city workers, scrubbed the grotty pavements with plenty of suds for the camera as part of a wider make-over for the street that was proposed a year ago.
The ‘new beginning’ coincided with some good news for the battered tourist city.
Massage shops and spas as well as other ‘similar venues’ in Chon Buri were told yesterday that they will be allowed to reopen after being closed for nearly a month. The lifting of some of the provincial restrictions follows an intense few weeks of lobbying and letters to the Thai PM, begging for some relief of the not-quite-a-lockdown restrictions.
Tattoo studios and beauty clinics are now also allowed to reopen… “but must abide by Covid-19 prevention measures like checking customers’ temperatures, supplying hand sanitiser and enforcing social distancing”. Gyms, pools, fitness centres, saunas and massage shops offering “soapies” were not included in the order.
Yesterday’s Walking Street event symbolised a new beginning for the seaside party town’s businesses, well some of them anyway, and easing of restrictions since December 30 when any hopes of some ‘high season’ tourist traffic were dashed as the government designated Chon Buri, including Pattaya, as a high risk red zone, along with four other coastal provinces – Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Samut Sakhon.
It’s also expected that a lack of new cases for nearly 2 weeks will provide enough impetus for the CCSA to lift remaining restrictions put in place on December 30, including the re-opening of bars and serving of alcohol.
Mayor Sonthaya says that the event symbolised a “fresh start as construction work to remove long standing eyesores of various electric and telecommunications cables on the street and move them underground is set to begin early next week”, according to The Pattaya News.
Whilst the celebratory mop up was held yesterday, it’s estimated that the infrastructure make-over will take up to 6 months and was delayed for almost a year at the request of business owners when proposed in better times before the Great Disruption set in when the Thai borders were closed in April 2020.
At a meeting of the CCSA today it is anticipated that Chon Buri’s red zone status may be reduced to an orange zone.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Most Thai residents and tourism operators want the country to reopen borders to international tourists, as long as a 14 day quarantine still in place, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand survey.
The TCT surveyed 785 operators in tourism-related business and 1,444 Thais from November 11 to December 10. 60% of surveyed locals and 50% of tourism operators agree with the idea to reopen the borders as long as a 14 day quarantine is still required. Most agree that the mandatory quarantine is still necessary.
60% of tourism operators say foreign visitors should enter on the Special Tourist Visa and undergo a 14 day quarantine in closed areas with the opportunity to do recreational activities.
Some 53% of operators say Thailand should welcome independent tourists from low risk countries while also requiring them to undergo a mandatory 10 to 14 day quarantine.
When it comes to lifting the quarantine for travellers from low risk countries, half of the tour operators and 39% of locals agree.
The survey also shows a drop in confidence among operators in tourism sectors, although the government announced additional holidays to stimulate travel and spending. This is in line with the reports of travel sentiment in the first quarter this year, showing 45% Thais consider the coronavirus outbreak as their greatest concern when making travel decisions, followed by 38% for financial status, 28% for time travel, and 13% for political unrest.
According to the survey, the closure rate of tourism businesses increased in the fourth quarter last year, while 2% of companies permanently closed. So far, 17% of them temporarily closed and 4% of them shifted to other businesses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Phuket eases restrictions, bars back to late-night hours
Things are getting back to normal in Phuket. The provincial government eased disease control restrictions, allowing restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to go back to their normal operating hours – no more midnight closure order – and lifting the late-night alcohol ban.
While bars can now stay open late and serve alcohol after midnight, dancing is prohibited and venues cannot serve alcohol in containers that will be shared among groups of people.
The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee agreed to ease the restrictions yesterday and an order allowing late-night hours and alcohol sales was posted today by the Phuket’s Public Relations Department.
“As the Covid-19 situation in Phuket has improved that there are no more Covid-19 infections found, the committee agreed to cancel the late-night alcohol ban in order to revive the economy of Phuket.”
All businesses related to gathering activities are warned to follow the Covid-19 preventive measures.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand’s tourism targets film production to gain revenue during Covid-19 crisis
Thailand’s tourism officials have a new idea to draw in visitors: film production. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting projects with an investment over 100 million baht, hoping to compensate for the loss of revenue due to the lack of international tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped nearly 83% in 2020, going from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020.
The tourism department’s director-general Anant Wongbenjarat says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht for the local economy. But this is a sharp decrease compared to the previous year where the 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht.
In August, the CCSA decided to grant special entry permission to film productions. 53 film production projects were based in Thailand during August and December, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy. Those entering Thailand must still undergo a 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown.”
Anant also says there are 4 more film production projects underway, and it is forecasted to generate 186 million baht, bringing the total to 57 projects. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Thai herb studied for alternative Covid-19 treatment
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Celebrity’s birthday “Covid-19 cluster” organisers and partygoers may face charges
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says 19 million people will be vaccinated in the first phase of immunisations
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, erupts
Around 9,000 people to face charges for allegedly defrauding travel subsidy scheme
CCSA Update: 756 new Covid-19 cases
China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
Phuket wants Bangkok arrivals to skip quarantine to help tourism revenue
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
Ring road collapses leaving at least 10 injured in Nakhon Ratchasima
34.7% of Thai tourist businesses closed down
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
CCSA Update: 309 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand
China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections
Phuket national park officer fired over peeping Tom incident
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Bangkok18 hours ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Business16 hours ago
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
- Central Thailand16 hours ago
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
- Drugs16 hours ago
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections
- Thailand23 hours ago
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
First phase of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccinations to start on February 14
Geoff
Friday, January 29, 2021 at 9:22 am
Pure coincidence it’s Chinese New Year coming up.