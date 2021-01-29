Germany advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only be given to adults under 65 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Germany advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only be given to adults under 65
German officials advise that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should only be administered to people between the ages of 18 and 64. The recommendation follows reports that the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, has an efficacy less than 10% in those over 65 years old. The pharmaceutical firm shot down the claims saying the reports are “completely incorrect.”
Germany’s vaccine committee revised its vaccine recommendation, saying it should only be given to adults under 65. The committee said there is a lack of sufficient data regarding the vaccine for older age groups. The European Medicines Agency is set to make a decision on whether to approve the vaccine today.
“There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age… The AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike the mRNA vaccines, should only be offered to people aged 18-64 years at each stage.”
In a previous report, AstraZeneca released a statement saying the reports of the low efficacy rate for the elderly are “completely incorrect.”
“In November, we published data in The Lancet demonstrating that older adults showed strong immune responses to the vaccine, with 100% of older adults generating spike-specific antibodies after the second dose.”
Thailand
Thailand has secured 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and recently reserved another 35 million doses. The Thai firm Siam Bioscience will produce the vaccine locally.
The first phase of vaccinations is set to start next month. The Thai government has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use and Thailand is set to receive the first 50,000 doses next month.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that 19 million people will be injected with the vaccine during the first phase, said to start next month. He says 11 million of those people will be over the age of 60.
SOURCE: Reuters
Study claims Covid-19 can negatively impact a man’s sperm, experts are skeptical
A Covid-19 infection could negatively impact the quality of a man’s sperm, potentially affecting fertility, according to a study published in the journal Reproduction. But some experts are skeptical and have criticised the study, one saying any virus can temporarily cause a drop in sperm count.
The study claims a coronavirus infection can cause impairments to a man’s semen. German researchers say those with Covid-19 had a change in sperm concentration, shape and mobility as well as inflammation and oxidative stress in the sperm cells. Those with more severe Covid-19 infections had the most changes to their sperm, according to the study.
“This report provides the first direct evidence to date that COVID-19 infection impairs semen quality and male reproductive potential.”
The study by Justus Liebig University Giessen in Germany examined the sperm of 84 fertile men with Covid-19 and 105 fertile men without the virus. Their semen was analysed every 10 days over the course of a 60 day trial. Lead researcher and doctoral student Behzad Hajizadeh Maleki says the more severe the Covid-19 infection, the more changes there were to the sperm.
“These effects on sperm cells are associated with lower sperm quality and reduced fertility potential. Although these effects tended to improve over time, they remained significantly and abnormally higher in the Covid-19 patients, and the magnitude of these changes were also related to disease severity.”
But catching other viruses, like the flu, can also cause a temporary drop in sperm, sometimes for a few months, according to consultant in reproductive endocrinology and andrology at Imperial College London, Channa Jayasena.
“This makes it difficult to work out how much of the reductions observed in this study were specific to Covid-19 rather than just from being ill.”
A professor of andrology at the UK’s University of Sheffield in South Yorkshire, Allan Pacey, told CNN that he has reviewed numerous studies on the subject and says “any measurable effect of coronavirus on male fertility was probably only slight and temporary.”
SOURCE: CNN
Thai herb studied for alternative Covid-19 treatment
A study on the efficacy of a Thai herb for treating Covid-19 will move forward after a trial which alternative medicine officials say had promising results. Although, the trial was basic and only involved 6 people.
Initial results show that the herb “andrographis paniculata,” or “fah talai jone” in Thai, can improve patients’ conditions and relieve symptoms without major side effects.
The second phase of the study aims to confirm whether the herb is efficient and safe in treating the patients alongside standard treatment, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.
Following the new wave of infections last month, the department teamed up with Samut Prakan Hospital to launch a pilot study, but just on 6 patients. The 6 Covid-19 patients were given 180 grammes of the herb extracts each day. By the third day, their conditions of cough, sore throat, phlegm, runny nose, muscle pain, and headache had gradually improved.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
The rising number of infections in Samut Sakhon, most detected through proactive testing, has prompted serious concerns over a “high risk” group of 15,000 people, many who still work and travel as normal.
The number for the high risk group is a rough estimate based on the assumption that there are at least 3 people who came in close contact with each of the 5,000 infected people in Samut Sakhon.
Senior public health officer, Naretrith Katthaseema, says the amount of people at high risk is concerning and poses a challenge to health officials who are working to contain the coronavirus.
He also reiterates that health officials need full cooperation the public to help slow the spread of the virus. Agencies and all parties relating to the industrial factories with a large number of workers should take full responsibility to make sure that disease control measures and related laws are strictly practiced.
SOURCE: Thaivisa
