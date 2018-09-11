Samsung teases world’s first foldable phone

At least it won’t break when you try and bend it.

Samsung are about to reveal some details on the world’s first foldable smartphone at its developers’ conference in San Francisco this November, according to industry sources.

Rumors that the South Korean tech company would unveil its foldable phone at the Samsung Developer Conference have been circulating around the world following a recent interview of the company’s mobile business CEO Koh Dong-jin by a group of foreign media outlets last week.

Samsung is dismissing the rumors, saying the company’s official stance has not been confirmed yet. But they did acknowledged that more details of the foldable phone could be announced at the event, as it is approaching completion of the development.

“We will have more to say about the phone under development by that time, probably some details about specifications,” said a Samsung official.

But foreign media outlets are citicising Samsung for the “tease” as it has been postponing the unveiling since early this year.

“We have overcome a major technological hurdle for the foldable phone, but we are not sure yet when consumers will be in need of such a new type of phone,” said CEO Koh in February.

However, the CEO had hinted Samsung is gearing up for the foldable phone as the company unpacked the Galaxy Note 9 phone in August, saying, “We will not give up on being the world’s first.”

According to some news reports, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, codenamed “Winner,” is said to feature a 7.3-inch OLED display, which can be folded inward with a curvature radius of 1.5 millimeters. An extra 4.6-inch OLED display is said to be installed on one side of the phone.

The prototype of the foldable model is likely to be built around November, and the phone is expected to make an official debut at the Consumer Electronics Show or the Mobile World Congress early next year.

SOURCE: The Nation