Connect with us

Krabi

Husband almost beheads wife in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

A man, who slashed his wife’s neck, killing her in Krabi this morning (September 11), has been arrested.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene just after midnight to find the body of a woman who was later identified as 49 year old Noorin Rueangrat, lying on a bed in the house in Krabi City. Slash wounds were fund on her neck which was almost completely severed from the body.

Items inside the house were scattered around and a long knife covered with blood was found near the body.

A neighbour told police that the suspect, who is Ms Noorin’s husband, is 51 year old Eakkachai Boonguea from Nakhon Si Thammarat. He had been drinking beer before arguing with his wife last night. Neighbours say they believe he was kicking his wife before the murder. Police say he used the long knife to slash her neck before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

Police tracked down and found Eakkachai in Lam Thap in Krabi this morning. He has admitted his crime to police.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Krabi

Run out of money? Here’s the ‘how to’ guide to Begpacking.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

PHOTO: backslackers.com

"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."

Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.



Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Others ca...
Continue Reading

Krabi

Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

PHOTO: backslackers.com

"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."



Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.

Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Othe...
Continue Reading

Krabi

Saving Phi Phi from its own popularity

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 days ago

on

September 9, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Singha Estate and Marine Discovery Centre


Maya Bay is poised to re-open to tourists at the end of this month, albeit in a much better 'controlled' system which will limit the number of tourists visiting the famous Bay. There will be no accommodation following the Maya Bay make-over, staying overnight remains prohibited. Maya Bay is the star attraction at Koh Phi Phi Ley, the smaller of the archipelago known as the Phi Phi islands.


The much larger Phi Phi Don, considered a backpacker haven with an abundance of budget and mid-range accommodation options, is famous for its wild party scene.

In 2017 some 2 million tourists visited the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park with Maya Bay drawing an average of 3,700 tourists every single day.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending