PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar | The Thaiger

PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) is poised to invest in the Burmese retail market and the construction of a tank depot for oil and liquefied petroleum gas as well as related facilities in Myanmar. The Thai petro-chemical company’s chairman Attapol Rerkpiboon says the first gas station will open in Q4 this year.

It recently signed agreements with the subsidiaries of Kanbawza KBZ Group of Companies, Brighter Energy and Brighter Energy Retail, to invest in the two projects.

The first, in collaboration with Brighter Energy, involves the supply and distribution of petroleum products and the development of an oil tank depot, a port, and a LPG plant. This project is expected to be completed in 2021.

The second project, a joint venture with Brighter Energy Retail Co Ltd, will see the development of gas stations and and expansion of its Cafe Amazon outlets in the country.

“We plan to operate at least 70 gas stations in Myanmar by 2023.”

It will also expand the Cafe Amazon chain in Myanmar from 7 to 100 branches by 2023.

Currently, the company has a total of 2,800 Cafe Amazon outlets in Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Oman.

SOURCE: The Nation