Phuket anticipates one million Chinese tourists post-Songkran

Picture courtesy of Lets Phuket

The popular tourist resort island of Phuket is gearing up to welcome an additional influx of 1 million Chinese tourists this year. This forecast comes in the wake of a targeted tourism promotion that took place across three Chinese cities.

Anupab Vejwanichsanong, who occupies the role of the vice president for the Phuket Administration Organisation, revealed today, April 22, that the roadshow’s organisers are confident that the event will bring an added one million Chinese vacationers to Phuket by the year’s end.

The expected surge in visitor numbers is anticipated to have a positive impact on the local economy, with an estimated 40 billion baht in tourism-related revenue predicted to be generated.

Last year, Phuket recorded approximately 1.7 million visitors journeying from China. However, this figure pales in comparison to the 3.1 million Chinese tourists that flocked to the island annually before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a disruption in global travel.

As part of the promotional efforts, Phuket’s local government officials and representatives from the tourism industry held meetings with Chinese travel agents. These meetings took place in the Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Chengdu between April 8-12.

The Phuket Tourism Association remains hopeful that the number of Chinese tourists will rebound to pre-Covid figures by next year.

In related news, a recent measure granting visa-free travel between Thailand and China has sparked a surge in tourism expectations. As per the reports collected by five Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) overseas offices located in Beijing, Shanghai, Kunming, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, it’s predicted that tourism between the two nations could dramatically rise by the end of 2024.

The visa-exemption agreement, which has been in effect since March 1, has already begun to influence travel forecasts. The People’s Daily Online, a leading Chinese news agency, along with data from several websites, has shared optimistic projections about the potential growth in cross-border tourism.