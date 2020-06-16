Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways | The Thaiger

Business
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
The deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Samart Ratchapolsitte, has slammed Thai Airways management for granting senior executives a monthly 75,000 baht “travel allowance”. Posting on Facebook, he decries the allowance granted to anyone holding the position of executive vice president at the long-struggling airline.
Thailand’s national carrier, run as a state enterprise until it filed for bankruptcy protection, is understood to have accrued debts of around 200-300 billion baht. It has long drawn criticism for the generous perks offered to the airline’s senior executives and their family members.
Samart’s criticism is reserved for those at the top of the management chain, not middle management, whose expenses he considers fair. A report in Khaosod English says travel allowances for those further down the Thai Airways food-chain range from 2,915 baht to 6,900 baht, depending on seniority.
In his post, Samart also hits out at senior executives for insisting on an allowance that covers the cost of a private driver, even when they have their own car.
“Wow! Transportation allowance for Thai Airways executives is 75,000 per month, on top of their 700,000 salary. Thai Airways argues that those at the very top must have chauffeur driven limousines.”
With Thai Airways embarking on a bankruptcy rehabilitation and restructuring process, Samart’s post has provoked outrage among many, as passengers wait for refunds the airline says it can’t repay right now. Social media users have hit out at the incompetence of those running the airline and criticised the military’s involvement.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Economy
Poll shows flea markets, supermarkets, most popular with Thais as lockdown easing continues
“46% of Thais want the Songkran holidays moved to the (western) New Year period.”
A new poll shows that most Thais are anxious to return to markets and supermarkets first, as the country continues to relax the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 crisis. A report in Nation Thailand says over 83% of those surveyed are prioritising markets, flea markets and supermarkets, with fewer than 49% saying they want to return to department stores, and just over 40% saying hair and beauty salons are high on their list.
Recently reopened cinemas may be quiet for a bit longer, as a whopping 91% of Thais say they don’t want to visit movie theatres right now. Nearly 84% say they’re not interested in visiting airports, 83% say they won’t be going to beauty clinics, and over 81% say massage parlours are out.
In terms of how the Thai government can boost domestic tourism between July and October, nearly 52% say they’d prefer a cash handout, while 24% say they’d like the tax on hotel and restaurant bills to be reduced. Just over 21% say they’d prefer discount vouchers for hotels and restaurants.
Over 46% of Thais want the Songkran holidays moved to the (western) New Year period, while over 33% say they’d prefer to get them in September as there are no public holidays that month. 20% say they’d be happy to have the holidays granted at any stage this year.
A total of 1,204 people were canvassed in the poll, which was carried out by the Bangkok University Research Centre.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
If approved by authorities, foreigners from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter the country and travel in so-called “travel bubbles” without going through the 14 day quarantine period. They’ll be tracked through a smart phone application to make sure they stay in their “bubble.” The plan is being prepared for an approval from the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration this Wednesday.
Countries considered ‘low risk’ at this stage would include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, possibly Singapore and China, but this is speculation until the decisions are made which country the Thai government wants to include in its travel bubble.
But the move doesn’t mean tourists will be back and flocking to the islands or filling up the markets of Bangkok. Only 1,000 people would be able to enter the country per day, probably an equivalent of 3 – 5 plane-loads. In the proposal, the foreigners allowed in the country initially will be those entering for business purposes and patients seeking medical treatment, according to a government spokesperson in the Bangkok Post.
“Covid-19 screening tests will be required both before the visitors leave their countries and upon arriving in Thailand.”
The plan has faced criticism as Thais returning home from overseas still face a 14 day quarantine while the plan proposes that certain foreigners won’t have to go through quarantine. The difference being the Thais are arriving from a myriad of countries, many still at high risk. In recent weeks confirmed infected Thais have arrived back from Middle East countries and the US.
The “travel bubbles” will carefully curate the countries from which foreigners will be able to travel from – all low-risk countries with few new cases over an extended period.
If the bubble system works, tourism officials will use the system for a ramping up of tourist arrivals in the future with hopes that it will speed up the economy’s recovery after the hard drop in tourism during March, April and May.
But Thai security officials remain concerned about the country opening up too soon to foreigners, and that it could led to a new wave of local transmissions. They also says that giving privilege to these specific foreigners, while still imposing the 14 day quarantine on repatriated Thai nationals will likely prompt further negative reaction by Thais.
A recent Suan Dusit Poll found that 75.7% of Thais do not want foreign tourists visiting Thailand soon with 54.4% saying that they would like Thai people to tour the country first. 21.3% say they are afraid foreign visitors would spark a second wave of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be allowed to re-open on Monday, and alcohol can again be served in restaurants and hotels, but NOT in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.
The national curfew is also being lifted as of Monday.
International schools and tuition schools are allowed to resume operations. Private and government schools can open for a maximum 120 students at a time. Other institutes, including universities, can begin seminars and workshops.
Gatherings for ceremonies such as weddings, meetings, exhibitions, concerts, performances and events wil be permitted under the following conditions:
- Meetings and seminars must provide a space of 4 square metres per participant.
- Spectators at events, exhibitions, contests, or sports competitions must sit or stand at least a metre apart, and music performances or concerts must provide 5 metres square per attendee.
- Alcohol can be sold in restaurants, hotels and retail stores, but entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed.
- Daycare centres for young children and seniors can reopen but must provide 2 square metres per person and check body temperatures.
- Science centres for learning can open to a limited number of visitors.
- Film and TV shoots will be allowed a maximum 150 crew members while studio audiences are capped at 50.
- Massage shops spas and saunas will be permitted to reopen, but with mandatory mask-wearing, hand cleansing, and social distancing of 5 square metres between customers
- Group exercise in parks will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people, with 5 square metres between participants.
- Amusement and water parks can also reopen, but customer numbers are limited to 1 per 4 square metres, while ball pits and bouncy castles must remain shut.
- Sports competition will be allowed but no spectators will be allowed in stadiums; only broadcast is allowed.
- Game booths and game centres may open but shop operators are responsible for keeping them clean.
- Domestic flights face no seating restrictions, but all passengers must wear face masks on board.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
