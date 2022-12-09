Business
No link between phishing and Shopee transfer scam
E-commerce platform Shopee has stopped Internet bank transfers as a payment method for purchases, as it wants to improve the user experience.
The company says the move is unrelated to the case of a buyer’s account being allegedly hacked. In an email to The Thaiger, Shopee said…
“The phasing out of manual bank transfers as a payment method on Shopee is completely unrelated to this matter. To improve the user experience, we have been streamlining our payment methods by phasing out redundant options including payment via offline bank transfers such as Bank’s counter. This was communicated to our users in November. Users may continue to shop as usual on Shopee using various popular payment methods, including ShopeePay wallet, Direct Debit, Promptpay and credit cards.”
A press statement issued on Wednesday deflected blame away from the platform. Shopee’s “initial findings suggest that the individuals are likely victims of phishing scams.”
The comment refers to a Facebook post that a customer had lost 50,000 baht after she tied her bank account to purchases from Shopee. A Facebook user going by the name Guft Sichol said her Siam Commercial Bank account tied to her Shopee account had been nearly emptied. She said she had more than 50,000 baht (US$1,400) but on Saturday she found only 400 baht in her account.
Her statement showed that nine transfers had been made from her account to Sips Shopeepay (Thailand) Co Ltd on December 1 and 2. The total amount transferred in the Shopee transfer scam was 49,396, but there was no sign of the money in her ShopeePay e-wallet either.
“We understand the distress this may have caused. We are in contact with the individuals, and we are committed to supporting them and the relevant authorities in any investigations. Our users can continue to shop safely and securely on Shopee. Our platform is compliant with all relevant regulations,” Shopee said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The phasing out of Internet bank transfers as a payment method on Shopee is completely unrelated to this matter. To improve the user experience, we have been streamlining our payment methods by phasing out redundant options, including payment via offline bank transfers such as bank’s counter.”
