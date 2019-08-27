Minister calls for probe on legality of the new Central Village luxury mall at BKK | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Minister calls for probe on legality of the new Central Village luxury mall at BKK
PHOTO: Under construction at the time and now ready to open, but…
It’s bright and shiny, it’s new, it promises discounts on luxury goods, it’s next to the airport, it was set to open this Saturday, but is it legal?
The Department of Provincial Administration Department has been asked to investigate the legality of the new Central Village ‘Bangkok Outlet Experience’ next to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. The development is located on the side of Highway 370 running along the south of Suvarnabhumi airport, in the Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan province.
The project’s owner Central Pattana insists everything is legal.
But the Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda says that there must be an investigation into the town planning.
AoT (the Airports of Thailand), is challenging the 184 rai luxury shopping precinct saying it lacks all the proper authorisations. They say it will cause traffic congestion on roads to the airport. They also claim that lighting in the area could pose an aviation hazard as the lights from the new development might confuse pilots as they prepare to land. They also dispute the construction of a water pipeline to the property.
The AoT has given no reason why they have waited for the week before the planned opening when the site has been under construction for the past five years.
The 5 billion baht mall development was meant to open this Saturday but the AoT had blocked the main entrance since last week. Read that Thaiger story HERE.
The director-general of the local Or Bor Tor has now been directed to to determine if the Central Village has all the legal documents and building approvals necessary.
Meanwhile, Central Pattana issued a statement last night claiming the development had been constructed legally and had legitimate permission for the construction from the Highways Department, provincial authorities and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand regarding the use of land and buildings and access to the highway in front of the project site.
The statement says that “the company is confident that the government can resolve the situation so that cooperation will lead to economic and tourism benefits for the country and national development, and about 170 shops and 1,000 employees can start as scheduled.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thai architects not happy about plans to build second terminal at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport
PHOTO: Shutterstock
Thai PBS World reports that The Association of Siamese Architects (ASA) will deliver a letter of protest to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha over the Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) plan to build a second terminal at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
A statement issued by the ASA and other related professional organisations, accuses the AOT of not following the 2010 cabinet resolution for the AOT to plan, design, and implement the expansion of the existing passenger terminal, to cope with an anticipated increase in passenger numbers.
Instead, AOT has chosen to build a second terminal, at an estimated cost of 42 billion baht. The ASA and other professionals say this is unnecessary, and places more emphasis on commercial space over increased passenger space.
The second terminal would also require three driverless rail systems and the ASA points out that when completed, the project would increase traffic congestion on the motorway at the northern corner of the airport.
It adds that moving away from the original plan to expand the existing terminal has only delayed the airport’s development, resulting in congestion problems at the terminal.
The ASA is urging the PM to order the Ministry of Transport not to abandon the original plan to expand the existing terminal, adding that neither the ASA, nor any of the other professional organisations concerned, havev any vested interest either way.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thai architect association wants its award back after demolition of former embassy building
The Association of Siamese Architects is recalling its Award for Outstanding Conservation of Architectural Arts from the British Embassy in Bangkok after the demolition of the former embassy building.
The ASA is also demanding the return of the award plaque, which was presented in 1984.
The ASA says that the British Embassy building was being demolished without any regard to the historical and architectural value of the building. The association’s committee on the presentation of the award met to discuss the issue and decided to recall the award and to demand that the plaque be returned to the association as well.
Thai PBS World reports that Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office sold the 25 rai embassy property, on the corner of Wireless Road, to a joint venture consortium of Central Group and Hong Kong Land in 2018. The sale price was 420 million pounds (about 15.67 billion baht) in the biggest land deal in Thailand’s history.
Tos Chirathivat, chief executive of Central group, earlier claimed the group wanted to build a mixed-use development that links to the Central Embassy shopping project.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III
The first premium office building at the corner of Rama III & Industrial Ring roads with an investment value of 2.6 billion baht. Thunsrisiam has announced the official opening of “MS Siam Tower”.
The Board of Thunsrisiama and guests held the Grand Opening last Friday in the front of the office building before embarking on a walking tour on the 38th floor to enjoy the 360 degree views.
Mr. Korrawit Sawatyanon, Thunsrisiam’s General Manager said the building space has been designed for large companies as well as smaller businesses requiring only 100 square metres in a premium building at a lower price.
“MS Siam Tower is a 38 floor office building with panoramic views of the Chao Phraya river and green space of Bangkrachao, known as Bangkok’s green lung. Currently, our project has been leased out 60% which major tenants are technology and food companies.”
MS Siam Tower is located on a 7-1 Rai plot of prime land with useable areas of approx. 43,000 sqm including 40,000 sqm office space and around 3,000 sqm of retail space. It has office floor areas of 1,200 – 1,300 sqm with ceiling heights of 2.8 metres.
There are 12 passenger lifts, 1 service lift, and 2 car parking lifts. With 10 floors of car parking it will allow tenants to have roughly 800 parking spaces. MS Siam Tower provides a canteen, restaurants, cafés, a fitness centre and convenience store. The current asking rental is only 650 baht per month per sqm. The project was completed in Q1, 2019.
Thunsrisiam Company Limited is a merged organisation between Mahatun Plaza and Srisiam Property Company Limited, who operates Mahatun Plaza (Ploenchit) and Thai CC Tower (Sathorn) buildings.
CBRE
