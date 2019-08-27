Connect with us

Thailand

New rules to fine bad practices with tour guides and tour companies

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

New rules to fine bad practices with tour guides and tour companies | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Tiger Tours Thailand

The Tourism Department is hoping to fast-track the penalising of unregistered and illegal tour guides and the tour companies using them. The Department will propose amendments to the tourism business and tour guide act so that penalties will be able to be imposed on violators more expediently.

Thaweesak Wanitcharoen, director general of the Tourism Department, says that his department is in the process of studying amendments to the Tourism Business and Tour Guide Act of BE 2551 to increase penalties.

He says the amendments would allow the authorities to more quickly punish errant tour guides and operators of tourism businesses through a three-step process of issuing a warning, suspending licences and revoking licenses. In the case of severe wrongdoing, the authorities may skip the two precedent steps and directly revoke licenses.

The department is pondering the amendments because people affected by the malpractice of tourism business operators were having to wait quite a long time to get their money back. The planned amendments would require the operators to quickly return money to affected tourists, Thaweesak added.

He says his department is also studying how to set minimum prices for tour packages to prevent tourism operators from participating in extreme discounting that could cause negative effects on tourists.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Asian stock markets mostly rise on positive news

The Thaiger

Published

11 hours ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Asian stock markets mostly rise on positive news | The Thaiger

“China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in Washington next month.”

Most Asian equities and currencies rallied today, building on the previous day’s advance as investors were cheered by a number of positive developments on trade, Hong Kong and Europe.

Markets were already on an upward trajectory after the leader of Hong Kong withdrew a controversial extradition bill that had sparked months of sometimes violent protests in the financial hub.

But the good news kept coming as the day wore on, with news that Italy had formed a new moderate, pro-European government, while British MPs moved closer to passing a law preventing a no-deal Brexit.

Then on Thursday morning, China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in Washington next month. The announcement provided a small sign of progress in the long-running row that has dragged on the global economy and stock markets.

Asian equities were broadly in positive territory, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 moved to within touching distance of a new record high.

Tokyo ended more than two percent higher and Shanghai jumped 1%, with Sydney 0.9% up.

Seoul gained 0.8%, Singapore 0.3%, and Taipei and Wellington 0.9% each. Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta were also well in positive territory.

However, Hong Kong ended with marginal losses. Having soared almost four percent on Wednesday on the back of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s shock decision to withdraw the bill, profit-takers moved in, while there was also some concern the offer will not be enough to avert more unrest.

SOURCE: Agence France-Presse

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Police warn about the dangers of visiting Thailand, directly contradicting Tourism Minister

May Taylor

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Police warn about the dangers of visiting Thailand, directly contradicting Tourism Minister | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Following the claim of Thailand’s Tourism Minister earlier this week that Thailand is “a completely safe environment”, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police appears to have directly contradicted that statement.

Pol Col Krissana Patanacharoen is warning tourists and business visitors about the dangers of Thailand, after a taxi driver allegedly robbed a Chinese tourist of millions of baht worth of valuables.

It’s reported that the Chinese man was drunk getting into the cab and asked to be taken to a condo building in Ekkamai Soi 30. He subsequently fell asleep on the journey and woke to find himself lying in Ekkamai Soi 12 – and missing personal items valued at more than 3.6 million baht.

The man filed a theft report at Klong Tan police station although there are no details available on the nature of the missing items. Police have spoken to possible witnesses in several locations, as well as checking CCTV cameras in an attempt to identify the taxi driver in question.

Pol Col Krissana claims these crimes are a regular occurrence and warns people to be careful, particularly when going out drinking. He also asks for taxi drivers to cooperate and show themselves to be good hosts for visitors to Thailand.

His statement appears to be a direct contraction of the words spoken by the Minister for Tourism while attending a world class snooker tournament on Monday.

“We have relied heavily on sports to convey to the international tourists that Thailand has always been one of the leading tourist destinations in the world with a beautiful heritage, friendly people and a completely safe environment.”

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Proposed amendment to Thailand’s Narcotics Act seeks to legalise cannabis growth at home

May Taylor

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Proposed amendment to Thailand’s Narcotics Act seeks to legalise cannabis growth at home | The Thaiger

PHOTO: commons.wikimedia.org

Thailand’s Bhumjaithai party says it will confer with key stakeholders to seek input on a proposed bill to allow people to grow their own cannabis at home. Those being consulted include government officials, medical patients, and traditional medicine practitioners.

Party member Supachai Jaisamut says the draft bill proposes an amendment to Thailand’s Narcotics Act that would allow for the growth of up to 6 cannabis plants per household.

“This bill will be tabled before the House next week.”

The Bhumjaithai party did well in the recent election, campaigning on a promise to legalise the use of cannabis. However, the government has so far only agreed to legalise its use for medicinal purposes.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) secretary-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong has been promoted to director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS).

Dr Tares has long supported the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal purposes and played an instrumental role in the Public Health Ministry’s recent decision to remove hemp and hemp extracts from the Narcotics Act.

The Ministry has also agreed to increase the overall ration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to cannabidiol CBD) in hemp products from 0.2% to 1% by weight, a decision taken to help small-scale entrepreneurs hampered by the previous limit.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง13 hours ago

อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล15 hours ago

วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 days ago

บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี” | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 days ago

“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว2 weeks ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 months ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23

Trending