Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand’s tourism industry

The growing issue of illegal foreign tour guides in Thailand, exacerbated by extended visa-free stays and lax enforcement, is concerning industry experts.

The Professional Tourist Guides Association of Thailand has raised alarms about foreigners illegally managing both tour companies and guide services in major tourist destinations.

Recent social media reports highlighted an incident involving an unauthorised Russian guide leading a group in the Similan Islands. The guide, using Thai as a nominal figurehead, failed to ensure compliance with national park safety regulations, resulting in tourists dangerously jumping into shallow waters.

Paisarn Suethanuwong, a member of the association’s committee, noted that some foreigners are improperly profiting from the nation’s flourishing tourism sector. The government’s policy allowing visa-free stays of up to 60 days for tourists from 93 countries is being misused, with foreigners working unlawfully in Thailand. Data shows that most foreign visitors stay for approximately 15 days or less.

Paisarn pointed out that there are numerous instances of illegal employment, such as Chinese nationals working on construction sites in Bangkok. He observed that foreign guides have not only taken jobs from licensed operators but are now independently running businesses in cities like Bangkok and Phuket. These operations cater to tourists from China, Russia, India, and South Korea, said Paisarn.

“Thailand has lost 10 to 100 billion baht from these illegal operations, with tourism revenue flowing out of the country.”

Tour guiding is a regulated profession reserved for Thai nationals. The country has an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 licensed guides, including 20,000 who speak English and 10,000 who speak Mandarin.

Paisarn acknowledged that the current number of guides might not meet the demand for certain languages, such as Russian and Polish, but stressed that this does not justify the illegal employment of foreign guides.

He proposed the solution of allowing Thai guides to collaborate with foreign tour leaders. Paisarn emphasised that businesses solely managed by foreigners are illegal, reported Bangkok Post.

“The government and related officials should work harder to connect tour guides with tour companies to offer them jobs, which could help them gain field experience quicker. Otherwise, the next generation can never compete with foreign tour guides.”

Despite the increase in independent tourists and a decline in large tour groups post-pandemic, the impact on tour guides has been minimal. Many independent tourists still prefer small private group tours, which rely on tour escorts. The persistent issue, Paisarn highlighted, is foreigners attempting to independently attract customers.