EU mulls mandatory ban on high-risk 5G firms like Huawei
The European Union is contemplating a compulsory prohibition on member states utilising firms that may present a security threat in their 5G networks, which includes China’s Huawei Technologies, according to the Financial Times. This decision is a reaction to growing apprehensions in Brussels regarding specific national governments postponing measures on the issue, as reported by officials.
In 2020, the EU announced that member states could either limit or exclude high-risk 5G suppliers, such as Huawei, from crucial components of their telecommunications networks. At the time, the EU resisted pressure from Washington for a complete ban on Chinese telecommunications companies. During a meeting last week, the EU’s internal market commissioner Thierry Breton informed telecoms ministers that only a third of EU countries had implemented Huawei restrictions in critical areas.
Since the guidance in 2020 did not result in an outright ban, the EU might introduce a mandatory prohibition on businesses considered to pose a security risk if member states, such as Germany, continue to hesitate. Germany has been deliberating on banning specific components from Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE in its telecoms network, as a government source disclosed to Reuters in March, potentially signifying a significant move to address security concerns.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.