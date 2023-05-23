Dyson aims to double product range, expand beyond home innovations by 2025

James Dyson opened the new Dyson EMEA headquarters in The Admiral, Amsterdam, Image via LinkedIn Dyson

Dyson, renowned for its innovative household appliances, has been focusing on making everyday tasks more efficient and convenient for users. The development of such cutting-edge products often takes years and numerous prototypes, with Dyson’s bagless vacuum cleaner taking over five years and 5,127 prototypes to perfect. The company’s entrance into the beauty market with its hair dryer involved four years and 600 prototypes.

Brian Hu, a senior electronics manager at Dyson Singapore, has been working on various Dyson products, such as the bladeless fan and cordless vacuum, for the past 12 years. His most recent project is the Big+Quiet air purifier, which took a year to develop. Hu’s team of engineers focused on reducing noise levels and allowing users to monitor indoor air quality through an LCD screen or the Dyson app.

Loo Wan Shan, a product owner in the robotics and intelligent machines team, has spent the past one-and-a-half years working on the 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum, Dyson’s most powerful offering to date. The robot vacuum can generate maps of dust hotspots around the house, and Loo’s role is to ensure the desired user experience is achieved.

Dyson’s ambitious plan to double its product portfolio and expand beyond home innovations by 2025 relies heavily on the role of Singapore in its operations. The city-state serves as Dyson’s global head office and hub for research, engineering, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain operations. Dyson currently employs around 1,400 people in Singapore, including 560 engineers and scientists, and plans to hire an additional 250 engineers and scientists as it delves deeper into new technologies such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

John Churchill, Dyson’s chief technology officer, emphasises the importance of Singapore in Dyson’s success and highlights the company’s vision to continue diversifying its product range and enhancing the sophistication and intelligence of its products. This includes Dyson’s recent foray into the wearable and audio engineering markets with the Dyson Zone, a set of noise-cancelling headphones that also function as a wearable air purifier.

Dyson’s presence in Asia extends to a development centre in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and plans to establish a new technology facility in the Philippines. The company’s Singapore base serves as an incubator for confidential investments and research into new technologies.

With the development of autonomous robots capable of household chores, Dyson’s engineers are focused on finding even more efficient ways of performing tasks than humans, reported Channel News Asia.