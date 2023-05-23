US declines Thai F-35 bid, offers F-16 and F-15 jets instead

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

The United States Department of Defense has informally declined Thailand’s request to buy F-35 fighter jets, according to a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) source. Instead, the US has offered F-16 Block 70 and F-15 E Strike Eagle fighter jets as alternatives.

The Pentagon’s decision was announced by Robert F Gordec, the US ambassador to Thailand, during a meeting with ACM Alongkorn Wannarot, the air force commander-in-chief, at the RTAF headquarters in Don Mueang two weeks ago. The ambassador cited the US Department of State’s opinion that the RTAF may not yet have the necessary infrastructure facilities for the F-35s, including airbase security, airfields, maintenance, pilots, and other personnel.

Gordec explained that it would require a significant amount of time and budget for the RTAF to be fully prepared for the F-35s. However, the US did not completely reject Thailand’s request and would reconsider it when the RTAF is ready, likely within the next five to ten years, reported Bangkok Post.

In the meantime, the US has offered to sell F-16 Block 70 and F-15 E Strike Eagle fighters to Thailand. The official response to the RTAF’s F-35 acquisition bid is expected in July. If the request is formally denied, the RTAF will have to return 369.1 million baht (US$11.6 million) or an advance payment of 5% approved by the House of Representatives to the state.

The source also revealed that the RTAF is considering buying another fleet of Gripen fighter jets from Sweden’s Saab AB. The air force had previously bought a fleet of 12 Gripen fighters, which were based at Wing 7 in Surat Thani, but lost one in a crash.

On January 11, the Cabinet approved the RTAF’s plan to purchase four US fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year this October, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht (US$434 million).