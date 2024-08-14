Bridge Alliance and Deutsche Telekom spark a new IoT connection

Bridge Alliance, the heavyweight coalition of telecom giants, has just struck a blockbuster deal with Deutsche Telekom AG, Europe’s telecom titan. This game-changing partnership aims to turbocharge growth in the booming Internet of Things (IoT) sector.

With Deutsche Telekom on board, Bridge Alliance’s roster balloons to 35 operators, now covering over 100 markets and reaching more than a billion customers across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The partnership aims to capitalise on the burgeoning IoT sector, said Ong Geok Chwee, Chief Executive of Bridge Alliance.

“We are thrilled and honoured to welcome Deutsche Telekom to the Bridge Alliance family as we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year.

“Deutsche Telekom’s membership extends our coverage to Europe, marking 2024 as a significant milestone for Bridge Alliance. We look forward to a fruitful and strong partnership with Deutsche Telekom in seizing growth opportunities in the IoT space together.”

Dennis Nikles, Managing Director of Deutsche Telekom IoT, echoed these sentiments.

“For businesses in Asia, it is now easier than ever to expand their IoT operations into Europe. The growing interest in the electric vehicle sector from Asia to Europe presents a notable opportunity, offering strong global propositions under a single contract, unified management and standardised global services.”

Automotive industry

The partnership is particularly significant for the automotive industry, especially the electric vehicle (EV) market. Asia, led by China, accounted for roughly 60% of global EV sales in 2022. Europe, the second-largest market, sees one in five vehicles sold being electric.

This new collaboration is expected to expand market opportunities for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) seeking global connectivity solutions, whether they are Asian firms looking to enter European markets or European automakers aiming to boost their sales in Asia-Pacific.

Phupa Akavipat, acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer for AIS, highlighted the benefits for AIS customers.

“DT’s inclusion in the Bridge Alliance enhances AIS’s capability to deliver digital solutions and innovations that meet the needs of enterprise and business customers across national, regional, and European markets.”

In Thailand, where the automotive industry is transitioning to EVs, the collaboration will open up new opportunities for manufacturing and IoT services, added Phupa.

“AIS is ready to support local enterprises by leveraging our capabilities, fostering opportunities, and enhancing the nation’s competitiveness through sustainable digital technology growth.”

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the IoT sector, particularly in the EV market. It represents a significant step forward in providing seamless, efficient connectivity solutions across multiple continents, thereby enabling businesses to overcome global challenges with greater ease, reported Bangkok Post.