Business
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
by Jintana Panyaarvudh
The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.
Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.
She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
“Chiang Mai is not far from my hometown, has nice weather, and the people are warm and friendly,” Cherry said.She rented an eight-room guesthouse on Sirimangkalajarn Road, and partnered with the owner of the building, since Thai laws do not allow her to fully own a business here.
Cherry is currently staying in Thailand on a 60 day tourist visa while she applies for a work permit. It’s a complicated process and expensive, she admits; she even had to return briefly to China to retrieve some required documents.
As a Chinese national, Cherry knows her compatriots prefer to stay in a hotel where staff speak their language, and so she hired Thai staff who can speak some Mandarin. Her guesthouse boasts many return customers. To boost her sales, she turned to the largest online travel agency in China, Ctrip. Cherry’s initial investment was around 1.5 million baht and she expects to make it back in the next two years despite strong competition from an abundance of tourist accommodation in Chiang Mai these days.
Asked her advice for other Chinese entrepreneurs considering investing in Thailand, Cherry says people could invest in property to live in or rent out – but she wouldn’t advise anyone to run a guesthouse as she does. Cherry thinks the number of Chinese tourists coming to Thailand will continue to rise because prices are low and a high-speed train will soon be connecting the two countries.
Asked about anti-Chinese investment sentiment in Thailand, Cherry said, “I hired four Thai staff. They now have jobs and can help to grow the Thai economy.”
Zong Dan moved from Saraburi, where she was a Chinese volunteer teacher two years ago, to Chiang Mai because she likes the city. She then became the co-owner of the famous Chinese food shop Miss Liangpi in a soi on Nimmanhaemin Road after seeing a business opportunity there.
At the time, there were only a couple of Chinese food shops in the city.With the aim of serving Chinese food to their tourist compatriots, Zong and her husband, whose hometown is in Xi’an in Shaanxi province, decided to open a small shop to sell the signature dish of Xi’an – Liang pi, or cold-skin noodles.
Like Cherry, Zong at first found it difficult to set up the business, including identifying the best location for her shop and then registering her business, which took around three months. Zong, who runs the shop with a Thai partner, now has a work permit in hand.
Her shop was ranked one of the most popular in 2017 by a Chinese review website and now boasts Chinese, Western and Thai customers. Sales this year, however, have not been as good as last year, Zong says, but the business still makes a healthy profit. Their plan is to run the shop for four or five years and then take stock before deciding their next move.
Last year, Chinese topped the list of foreign tourists to Thailand, reaching almost 9.8 million visitors and spending around 524.4 billion baht. Authorities expected the number of arrivals this year to reach 12 million. Chinese were also the only nationality to increase their numbers in Chiang Mai from 2014 to 2016 – with an almost 43 per cent increase – while other nationalities decreased, according to the Intelligence Centre of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
“When the market grows, demand grows, as does investment. Chinese people feel happier talking with Chinese speakers,” a TAT official who asked not to be named said
.Chinese people are investing in every country in the world, noted Yos Santasombat, a professor of Anthropology at Chiang Mai University. China’s official “going out” policy is spurring investment, and not just in Thailand, he said.Yos Santasombat.
“They are coming to explore the possibility of investment. If there is a better situation or a better deal or a better chance elsewhere they will go there,” said the professor, who has conducted several studies into Chinese capitalism and the impact of China in the Mekong region.
Read the rest of this story HERE.
Business
Thailand emerging as a regional blockchain leader
Tech Crunch says this is just one of numerous examples how Thailand has emerged as one the most interesting cryptocurrency and blockchain countries in Southeast Asia during 2018.
The Thai government has become increasingly welcoming of cryptocurrency projects and exchanges. In just a few months, Thai regulators have made progress, from setting up cryptocurrency company licenses to permitting exchanges and ICOs.
The crypto momentum will likely continue in Thailand, and more announcements and developments should come in the second half of the year.
In June, Thailand’s government legalised seven cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash,...
Business
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
The Thai government sees Pattaya's future as a world-class tourist destination that will evolve beyond its raunchy past.
The Mastercard Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2017 shows that Pattaya has attracted the eighth highest number of international overnight arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region, finishing just behind Hong Kong. The report indicates the Korean, German and Chinese guests are still travelling to Pattaya and looking for new activities beyond Walking Street, beaches and international food.
The Thai government's recent announcement about...
Business
Goodbye e-commerce, hello ‘new retail’
Our lifestyles are quickly evolving as the digital age kills off the 'old' and the 'new' inexorably creeps in to our daily life. Goodby Kodak and Polaroid - hello smartphone cameras and Facebook. Goodbye newspapers - hello instant news websites, blogs and live-streaming.
The same is happening to retail as the shopfront moves to websites and screens around the world, shopping centres re-invent their approach to shoppers. We've heard of 'new media' - welcome now to 'new retail'. E-commerce is already outmoded.
China's Alibaba Group has launched what it calls the age of “New Retail”, which the online giant says will replace today’s “e-commerce”. New Retail will see the distinction between online and offline retail businesses soon disappear, the Chinese conglomerate said. The company is testing the new model at Hema, one of its New Retail brands, in Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and other large Chinese cities.
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident
Police suspect insurgents involved in double shooting in Songkhla
Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
Bike rider killed near the Heroines Monument
Surat Thani police issue arrest warrants for administrators of Samui website
Phoenix salvage moves into its second month – Videos
She gambled. She lost.
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket6 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Krabi6 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket6 days ago
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
-
Phuket6 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Business7 days ago
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
-
Opinion6 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login