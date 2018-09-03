Phuket
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
PHOTO: Jao Blue Car 2299 / Newshawk Phuket
A male driver has sustained serious injuries after colliding with a power pole in Thalang on Saturday night (September 1).
The Thalang Police headed to the scene of the accident at 10.45pm on Thepkrasattri Road near Mueang Mai PTT gas station, northbound.
They found a damaged Toyota Vios with a Phang Nga registered license. The driver was later identified as 29 year old Sarawut Mardkun. Not far away, on the central reservation, they found a broken power pole.
Rescue workers freed the man from the car before transferring him to the Thalang Hospital.
Police will be speaking to the man today and lay charges over the incident.
Phuket
Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident
Narenthorn Rescue workers were notified that two tourist injured in the accident on Nark Kerd Hill in Chalong at 4pm were taken to the Chalong Hospital.
A male Saudi Arabian who has sustained a serious head injuries was later identified as 25 year old Mutih Alshali. CPR had to be used during his journey to the hospital. Mr Alshali was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
Mr Alshali’s friend sustained minor injuries. He says they were following each other on two different ATVs.
"The route was very bumpy."
Mr Alshali was driving at high speed, lost control of his vehicle and careered over the side of the hill and down into the forest below.
See the track the men were taking in the videos below...
Continue Reading
Phuket
Bike rider killed near the Heroines Monument
A female bicycle rider has died at the scene after colliding with a car in Thalang last night (September 1).
The Thalang Police were notified of the accident at a U-turn near the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Road southbound at 9.40pm.
Rescue workers and Thalang Police arrived at the scene to find the body of a woman who was later identified as Sasipat Thitipatmaethin lying besides a bicycle. Her body was taken the Thalang Hospital.
A damaged Lexus car, driven by Witoon Utatkun, was found nearby.
Witoon told police that while he was driving, the bicycle rider made a sudden turn from the left lane to the right lane, cutting in front of him. He says he wasn't able to stop the car.
Police are yet to lay any charges over the incident.
Phuket
Phoenix salvage moves into its second month – Videos
It's already been a month since the Phoenix salvage operation began. So far the wreck remains resting on the bottom of the Andaman Sea, 45 metres underwater.
All attempts, so far, to bring the Phoenix to the surface and be used as critical evidence in the forthcoming court case, has failed with divers and salvage contractors saying they're struggling with ‘uncontrollable factors’.
The Phuket Marine Office has announced that two teams of divers are working on the salvage. Each team dives for about 100 minutes, according to the spokesperson.
They have attached the ropes around the boat and made a knot to attach 200 litres of floatation tanks. Oxygen has been added into 32 tanks as part of the efforts to raise the Phoenix.
"However the operation underwater is very delicate and we’ve been struggling with wind, waves, current and other ...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident
Police suspect insurgents involved in double shooting in Songkhla
Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
Bike rider killed near the Heroines Monument
Surat Thani police issue arrest warrants for administrators of Samui website
Phoenix salvage moves into its second month – Videos
She gambled. She lost.
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket6 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Krabi6 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket6 days ago
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
-
Phuket6 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Business7 days ago
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
-
Opinion6 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login