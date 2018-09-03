Connect with us

Phuket

Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

PHOTO: Jao Blue Car 2299 / Newshawk Phuket

A male driver has sustained serious injuries after colliding with a power pole in Thalang on Saturday night (September 1).

The Thalang Police headed to the scene of the accident at 10.45pm on Thepkrasattri Road near Mueang Mai PTT gas station, northbound.

They found a damaged Toyota Vios with a Phang Nga registered license. The driver was later identified as 29 year old Sarawut Mardkun. Not far away, on the central reservation, they found a broken power pole.

Rescue workers freed the man from the car before transferring him to the Thalang Hospital.

Police will be speaking to the man today and lay charges over the incident.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phuket

Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

A Saudi Arabian tourist has sustained serious injuries after driving an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle - Dune Buggy) off the side of a 10 metre hillside yesterday (Sunday).

Narenthorn Rescue workers were notified that two tourist injured in the accident on Nark Kerd Hill in Chalong at 4pm were taken to the Chalong Hospital.

A male Saudi Arabian who has sustained a serious head injuries was later identified as 25 year old Mutih Alshali. CPR had to be used during his journey to the hospital. Mr Alshali was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Mr Alshali’s friend sustained minor injuries. He says they were following each other on two different ATVs.

"The route was very bumpy."

Mr Alshali was driving at high speed, lost control of his vehicle and careered over the side of the hill and down into the forest below.

See the track the men were taking in the videos below...

Phuket

Bike rider killed near the Heroines Monument

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket

A female bicycle rider has died at the scene after colliding with a car in Thalang last night (September 1).

The Thalang Police were notified of the accident at a U-turn near the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Road southbound at 9.40pm.

Rescue workers and Thalang Police arrived at the scene to find the body of a woman who was later identified as Sasipat Thitipatmaethin lying besides a bicycle. Her body was taken the Thalang Hospital.

A damaged Lexus car, driven by Witoon Utatkun, was found nearby.

Witoon told police that while he was driving, the bicycle rider made a sudden turn from the left lane to the right lane, cutting in front of him. He says he wasn't able to stop the car.

Police are yet to lay any charges over the incident.
Phuket

Phoenix salvage moves into its second month – Videos

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

PHOTO AND VIDEOS: The Phuket Marine Office

It's already been a month since the Phoenix salvage operation began. So far the wreck remains resting on the bottom of the Andaman Sea, 45 metres underwater.

All attempts, so far, to bring the Phoenix to the surface and be used as critical evidence in the forthcoming court case, has failed with divers and salvage contractors saying they're struggling with ‘uncontrollable factors’.

The Phuket Marine Office has announced that two teams of divers are working on the salvage. Each team dives for about 100 minutes, according to the spokesperson.

They have attached the ropes around the boat and made a knot to attach 200 litres of floatation tanks. Oxygen has been added into 32 tanks as part of the efforts to raise the Phoenix.

"However the operation underwater is very delicate and we’ve been struggling with wind, waves, current and other ...
