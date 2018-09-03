Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang

PHOTO: Jao Blue Car 2299 / Newshawk Phuket

A male driver has sustained serious injuries after colliding with a power pole in Thalang on Saturday night (September 1).

The Thalang Police headed to the scene of the accident at 10.45pm on Thepkrasattri Road near Mueang Mai PTT gas station, northbound.

They found a damaged Toyota Vios with a Phang Nga registered license. The driver was later identified as 29 year old Sarawut Mardkun. Not far away, on the central reservation, they found a broken power pole.

Rescue workers freed the man from the car before transferring him to the Thalang Hospital.

Police will be speaking to the man today and lay charges over the incident.