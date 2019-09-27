Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China | The Thaiger

PTT Oil and Retail Business, the owners of the Cafe Amazon brand, has opened its first branch in China. Their goal is to make the coffee chain a global brand, a sort of ‘Thai Starbucks’.

The first Cafe Amazon outlet in China is located at a Sinopec petrol station in Nanning of Guangxi, in southern China on the Vietnamese border, making it the tenth foreign market the brand has entered.

PTT Oil and Retail president and CEO Jiraphon Kawswat says the plans for first branch in China were supported by the company’s partners in Thailand and the host country. PTT Oil and Retail will now continue to roll out Cafe Amazon branches at other Sinopec petrol stations across China, the world’s largest consumer market.

Cafe Amazon is now brewing up Thai coffee in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Japan and Oman. The brand has been growing annually in terms of the number of new branches and sales – it served up 225 million cups of coffee and related drinks in 2018.

In Thailand the brand has also been making-over its outlets around Thailand to make them distinctive and attractive to Thailand’s growing coffee-drinking market.

SOURCE: The Nation