Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China | The Thaiger

Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China
PTT Oil and Retail Business, the owners of the Cafe Amazon brand, has opened its first branch in China. Their goal is to make the coffee chain a global brand, a sort of ‘Thai Starbucks’.
The first Cafe Amazon outlet in China is located at a Sinopec petrol station in Nanning of Guangxi, in southern China on the Vietnamese border, making it the tenth foreign market the brand has entered.
PTT Oil and Retail president and CEO Jiraphon Kawswat says the plans for first branch in China were supported by the company’s partners in Thailand and the host country. PTT Oil and Retail will now continue to roll out Cafe Amazon branches at other Sinopec petrol stations across China, the world’s largest consumer market.
Cafe Amazon is now brewing up Thai coffee in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Japan and Oman. The brand has been growing annually in terms of the number of new branches and sales – it served up 225 million cups of coffee and related drinks in 2018.
In Thailand the brand has also been making-over its outlets around Thailand to make them distinctive and attractive to Thailand’s growing coffee-drinking market.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand may lift ban on foreign investors for some innovation sectors
PHOTO: Marvin Meyer/Unsplash
Thailand’s Commerce Ministry is considering whether to remove certain innovation-related businesses from the list of those open only to Thai citizens.
The idea is being floated as a way of increasing foreign investment in Thailand, making the country a more attractive option for overseas companies.
Deputy Director General of the Department of Business Development, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn says the department may appeal to the Foreign Business Committee for four innovation sectors to be removed from the list compiled under the Foreign Business Act 1999.
“These businesses are: Type 1 telecommunication service providers (without a dedicated network), treasury management centres, aircraft maintenance services for aircraft under the Air Navigation Act and their equipment, and development of high value-added software.”
Poonpong adds that such a move would greatly facilitate foreign investment in Thailand, making it easier and cheaper for non-Thai companies to be granted licences to do business here.
“As a result, it should invite more funds and future investments from foreign partners, as well as help boost the country’s innovation-related industries to an international standard.”
It’s understood that 3 of the 4 sectors mentioned are already governed by their own regulations and authorities and Poonpong says their removal from the list would reduce the overlap in governance from other bodies.
“The telecommunication business is already under the regulations of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC). Meanwhile, the treasury management business is monitored by the Bank of Thailand, and the aircraft service business is supervised by Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). These four businesses are in alignment with the government’s 10 target industries to drive the country’s economic growth, especially the aircraft servicing and software development. By making them more accessible to foreign investors, it will help Thailand to become an innovation and economic hub of ASEAN and move us closer toward the Thailand 4.0 target.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai duty free giant King Power considers move into UK hotel industry
PHOTO: www.chillpainai.com
The CEO of King Power, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, says the group is considering a move into the hospitality sector in the UK.
Speaking to the press yesterday, Aiyawatt says the idea comes at a time when property prices in the UK and Europe are dropping as a result of the global economic slowdown.
“Our deal will be finalised next year or in 2021.”
Aiyawatt adds that the group will continue to focus on King Power in Thailand, saying that despite some growth in the Thai economy, the duty-free giant is still feeling the effects of a drop in tourist numbers.
Despite this blip, King Power has managed to keep its “Creating Shared Value” (CSV) budget at 200 million baht annually, by supporting music, sports, and community projects.
King Power also supports Thai footballers, providing them with a chance to train with Leicester City, as part of the Fox Hunt campaign. Since its launch in 2017, 52 Thai footballers have been provided with training as part of the programme.
“We have continued organising CSV activities to support community products to export via our football team Leicester City. This will help them maintain sustainable income for a long time. We want to improve the quality of life for Thai communities and people.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket social enterprise shop takes the first steps
PHOTOS: stepswiththeera.com
A Bangkok-based social enterprise has made its debut in Phuket as it opened a new zero-waste shop, cafe and vocational training centre in Cherng Talay.
The shop is run by Steps With Theera and provides a range of plastic substitutes including bamboo straw sets, bamboo toothbrushes and SuperBee wax wraps, alongside a refill station with beauty products from HUG and cleaning products from Conscious Living and Pungungreen.
Steps with Theera runs vocational training centres for young people and adults with learning differences. Alongside the training centres, it runs businesses for trainees to get hands-on work experience.
“We’re very excited to announce that Steps with Theera is expanding! We’ve now made our way down to Phuket. I’m Stacey, and I have been lucky enough to join the team and head up the Phuket branch. I am very excited to be a part of this great new adventure.”
Max Simpson, one of the Steps founders, the shop will give trainees the chance to learn some key skills, stock taking and running workshops.
“Our mission is about providing opportunities for people with learning differences to demonstrate their capabilities, and how they can add value to all types of workplace. Zero-waste seemed the natural choice for us, since we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and have pledged to go plastic-free in all our cafes by the end of October 2019.“
The shop opened to the public back on September 9. The vocational centre is already running and taking on trainees, with the cafe due to open later this year.
“Our zero waste shop will be open from early September so please do come by. We are collecting secondhand furniture and workman’s tools that need a second chance at life so that we can complete the set-up of the zero waste shop – donations are welcome!”
SOURCE: stepswiththeera.com | The Nation
