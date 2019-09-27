Connect with us

Business

Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

15 hours ago 

on

Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China | The Thaiger

PTT Oil and Retail Business, the owners of the Cafe Amazon brand, has opened its first branch in China. Their goal is to make the coffee chain a global brand, a sort of ‘Thai Starbucks’.

The first Cafe Amazon outlet in China is located at a Sinopec petrol station in Nanning of Guangxi, in southern China on the Vietnamese border, making it the tenth foreign market the brand has entered.

PTT Oil and Retail president and CEO Jiraphon Kawswat says the plans for first branch in China were supported by the company’s partners in Thailand and the host country. PTT Oil and Retail will now continue to roll out Cafe Amazon branches at other Sinopec petrol stations across China, the world’s largest consumer market.

Cafe Amazon is now brewing up Thai coffee in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Japan and Oman. The brand has been growing annually in terms of the number of new branches and sales – it served up 225 million cups of coffee and related drinks in 2018.

In Thailand the brand has also been making-over its outlets around Thailand to make them distinctive and attractive to Thailand’s growing coffee-drinking market.

SOURCE: The Nation

Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China | News by The Thaiger Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

Thailand may lift ban on foreign investors for some innovation sectors

May Taylor

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Thailand may lift ban on foreign investors for some innovation sectors | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Marvin Meyer/Unsplash

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry is considering whether to remove certain innovation-related businesses from the list of those open only to Thai citizens.

The idea is being floated as a way of increasing foreign investment in Thailand, making the country a more attractive option for overseas companies.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Business Development, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn says the department may appeal to the Foreign Business Committee for four innovation sectors to be removed from the list compiled under the Foreign Business Act 1999.

“These businesses are: Type 1 telecommunication service providers (without a dedicated network), treasury management centres, aircraft maintenance services for aircraft under the Air Navigation Act and their equipment, and development of high value-added software.”

Poonpong adds that such a move would greatly facilitate foreign investment in Thailand, making it easier and cheaper for non-Thai companies to be granted licences to do business here.

“As a result, it should invite more funds and future investments from foreign partners, as well as help boost the country’s innovation-related industries to an international standard.”

It’s understood that 3 of the 4 sectors mentioned are already governed by their own regulations and authorities and Poonpong says their removal from the list would reduce the overlap in governance from other bodies.

“The telecommunication business is already under the regulations of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC). Meanwhile, the treasury management business is monitored by the Bank of Thailand, and the aircraft service business is supervised by Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). These four businesses are in alignment with the government’s 10 target industries to drive the country’s economic growth, especially the aircraft servicing and software development. By making them more accessible to foreign investors, it will help Thailand to become an innovation and economic hub of ASEAN and move us closer toward the Thailand 4.0 target.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Business

Thai duty free giant King Power considers move into UK hotel industry

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Thai duty free giant King Power considers move into UK hotel industry | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.chillpainai.com

The CEO of King Power, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, says the group is considering a move into the hospitality sector in the UK.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Aiyawatt says the idea comes at a time when property prices in the UK and Europe are dropping as a result of the global economic slowdown.

“Our deal will be finalised next year or in 2021.”

Aiyawatt adds that the group will continue to focus on King Power in Thailand, saying that despite some growth in the Thai economy, the duty-free giant is still feeling the effects of a drop in tourist numbers.

Despite this blip, King Power has managed to keep its “Creating Shared Value” (CSV) budget at 200 million baht annually, by supporting music, sports, and community projects.

King Power also supports Thai footballers, providing them with a chance to train with Leicester City, as part of the Fox Hunt campaign. Since its launch in 2017, 52 Thai footballers have been provided with training as part of the programme.

“We have continued organising CSV activities to support community products to export via our football team Leicester City. This will help them maintain sustainable income for a long time. We want to improve the quality of life for Thai communities and people.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Business

Phuket social enterprise shop takes the first steps

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 days ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Phuket social enterprise shop takes the first steps | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: stepswiththeera.com

A Bangkok-based social enterprise has made its debut in Phuket as it opened a new zero-waste shop, cafe and vocational training centre in Cherng Talay.

The shop is run by Steps With Theera and provides a range of plastic substitutes including bamboo straw sets, bamboo toothbrushes and SuperBee wax wraps, alongside a refill station with beauty products from HUG and cleaning products from Conscious Living and Pungungreen.

Steps with Theera runs vocational training centres for young people and adults with learning differences. Alongside the training centres, it runs businesses for trainees to get hands-on work experience.

“We’re very excited to announce that Steps with Theera is expanding! We’ve now made our way down to Phuket. I’m Stacey, and I have been lucky enough to join the team and head up the Phuket branch. I am very excited to be a part of this great new adventure.”

Max Simpson, one of the Steps founders, the shop will give trainees the chance to learn some key skills, stock taking and running workshops.

“Our mission is about providing opportunities for people with learning differences to demonstrate their capabilities, and how they can add value to all types of workplace. Zero-waste seemed the natural choice for us, since we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and have pledged to go plastic-free in all our cafes by the end of October 2019.“

The shop opened to the public back on September 9. The vocational centre is already running and taking on trainees, with the cafe due to open later this year.

“Our zero waste shop will be open from early September so please do come by. We are collecting secondhand furniture and workman’s tools that need a second chance at life so that we can complete the set-up of the zero waste shop – donations are welcome!”

SOURCE: stepswiththeera.com | The Nation

Phuket social enterprise shop takes the first steps | News by The Thaiger Phuket social enterprise shop takes the first steps | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
ถ่ายทอดสดการออกรางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 16 ก.ย.2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดการออกรางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 16 ก.ย.2562
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน | The Thaiger
หนัง2 weeks ago

Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี” | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว1 month ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)

Trending