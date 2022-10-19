Business
But is it art? Thailand’s NFT makers turn pixels into profit
Visitors to Than Bok Khorani National Park stand at one end of a 3,000-year continuum of creative endeavour that extends from the dusty dank caves of Krabi to the high-class sale rooms of Bangkok.
When Pablo Picasso died in 1973 at 91, he is estimated to have completed 13,500 paintings (not sketches and cartoons, actual paintings) and around 100,000 prints and engravings. Most artists of the period were similarly prolific, though not so long-lived.
Today, you can find a Picasso in any charity shop or thrift store. His work is widely copied, imitated, and forged. But what is real and what is fake, forgery or amateur daubs? Key to understanding whether a work of art is genuine or not is the question of provenance.
Provenance refers to the history of the ownership of a painting or other work of art. The objective is to trace the ownership of the work from the artist’s studio to the auction room in a continuous sequence of owners. Provenance means documentation, but documents can be falsified.
This process was difficult enough when “art” generally consisted of things like pictures and sculptures, but today art can mean anything from a gift-wrapped bridge to a pixelated screenshot of a 1980s video game, according to a story by Nikkei Asia.
If you don’t understand NFTs – non-fungible tokens – you are not alone. The NFT market is not very different from the “real” art market. An NFT is not a work of art: it is the history of the work’s ownership, or its “provenance”. An NFT is thestory of who owned the work and when. It is stored in Blockchain as not much more than a list of transactions. In reality, it is much the same as conventional provenance.
- 1503-1517 Mona Lisa Created by LdV
- 1517 Mona Lisa Owned by Salai
- 1518 Mona Lisa Owned by King Francis I of France
There is a big difference between the Mona Lisa and a screenshot of the Mona Lisa. It is easy to tell which is the picture and which is the screenshot in the case of an actual painting, but when it comes to today’s art, one bunch of pixels that resemble a big-eyed simian is quite similar to any another, unless it comes with Blockchain provenance.
In a recent auction at Bangkok’s EmQuartier mall, lots were displayed with widescreen monitors. They were not physical art but NFTs created by the technology company BitKub from the work of emerging young artists.
Prices remained within presale estimates, mostly between US$3,000 and US$20,000, but the Thai art market is suddenly on the move. For example, prices for works by rising superstar Gongkan have increased as much as tenfold, in part because Apple CEO Tim Cook purchased a Gongkan piece when traveling in Thailand. Driven by the sudden emergence of newly wealthy young collectors, demand is strong.
“This is a social phenomenon for sure, a long time coming,” said Kittiporn Chaleechan, president of the Association of Thai Art Collectors.
Kittiporn recently gave a talk at the Pompidou Center in Paris explaining Thailand’s small-but-varied art scene. One recent association member has acquired more than 1,000 pieces.
Sotheby’s and Christie’s used to hold occasional auctions in Bangkok, but both have long abandoned Thailand, mainly for Hong Kong, where the record price for a Thai artist, abstract “master” Thawan Duchanee, was a mere 26 million baht (US$690,000), until last when River City mall was revamped as a venue for galleries and arts-related shops. The first sale as the Art Auction Centre, raised 51.5 million baht (US$1.4 million), and the second 72 million baht.
Piriya Vachajitpan, the partner in the River City Auctions, said…
“Now collectors think as investors. Auctions attract a younger generation who want to acquire things quickly, not stand in queues. Even teenagers in Thailand today are spending more time at exhibits or getting art exposure through social media.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Mountain B victims demand investigation of state officials
Elderly monk starts barefoot journey around Thailand to raise money for hospital
Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant hits Thailand
Locals search for missing crocs in northeast Thailand
Engaged – Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy
5 captives brainwashed by transwoman’s cult, 15 more victims file complaints
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews21 hours ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime24 hours ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Recent comments: