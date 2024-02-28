BDMS’s sustainable business practices shine on global stage

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) has been recognised as a global leader in sustainable business practices by the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The healthcare giant’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles underscored its dedication to responsible business conduct. Adherence to these principles aims to uphold BDMS’s reputation as a healthcare innovator while making a positive impact on society and the environment.

Two key initiatives exemplify BDMS’s commitment to sustainable development: Innovative Healthcare and Green Healthcare. The former has produced groundbreaking treatment methods, while the latter has effectively reduced the environmental footprint of the organisation, reported Bangkok Post.

BDMS President, Dr Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, recently outlined the organisation’s long-term strategies and objectives to continue its trajectory towards sustainability. These strategies require a forward-looking perspective of over a decade to tackle the complexities and challenges inherent in sustainable development.

Dr Poramaporn stated, that despite the lack of a blueprint for sustainability in Thailand’s healthcare sector and the broader Asia Pacific region, BDMS is compelled to lead the way.

BDMS’s achievement is the result of collective efforts within the organisation and stakeholder collaboration. The company is committed to a collaborative approach, working towards shared goals over the past three years. BDMS’s mission is to deliver exceptional service while addressing disparities in healthcare access and promoting environmental stewardship.

Dr Poramaporn also highlighted BDMS’s commitment to leading the transition to smart hospitals. This commitment is evidenced by the development of the BeDee Telehealth platform and the introduction of the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) to hip replacement surgery. The latter innovation reduced treatment duration by over 50%, resulting in faster patient recovery.

Green Healthcare

Under the BDMS Green Healthcare initiative, the company aims to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050. This initiative promotes the adoption of renewable energy sources and establishes a framework to assess environmentally sustainable practices within BDMS and its affiliates.

In terms of human resource management, BDMS strives to promote personal well-being and uphold human rights. It focuses on fostering equality and eliminating discrimination, particularly within professional domains.

Follow us on :













The company also recognises the importance of broadening access to quality healthcare for the Thai population, as exemplified by its social initiative BDMS Life Saving Training. This initiative, in collaboration with the Vejdusit Foundation, has trained over 60,000 individuals nationwide in life-saving skills.

Other projects aim to facilitate access to healthcare and education, with over 170 knee surgeries provided for impoverished patients and more than 102 scholarships awarded to nursing students.