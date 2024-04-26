Asian millennials and Gen Z prefer regional travel, says Marriott

Image courtesy of tirachardz on Freepik

Rising travel expenses have led to an increase in intra-regional tourism among Asia-Pacific’s Gen Z and millennial tourists, according to Marriott International. The younger adults, keen on saving for their travels, are opting for trips within their region.

In 2023, intra-regional travellers accounted for over 60% of bookings in the Asia-Pacific region, a significant increase from the 40-50% before the pandemic, revealed John Toomey, Marriott International’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

A survey conducted by the company in April, targeting Gen Z individuals (18 to 24 years old) and millennials (25 to 41 years old) across 10 countries in the region, showed that these two groups make up two-thirds of the world’s adult population.

By 2025, they are expected to constitute more than half of the travellers in the Asia-Pacific region. About 55% of the respondents expressed a preference for unique experiences in regional destinations.

Toomey highlighted the variety of destinations within the region, including beaches and mountains, which save travellers both time and money, in contrast to the expensive long-haul flights to Europe in the post-pandemic era.

Despite having lower budgets than older generations, Gen Z and millennials have a strong desire to travel, said Toomey.

“They want to make sure they maximise every dollar and stretch these dollars for the ultimate experience.”

Shopping budget

The survey revealed that 73% of the respondents plan to make at least two trips within the next 12 months, and 91% of them plan to spend the same or more than they did in the previous year.

A significant majority are prepared to cut back on their daily spending to afford travel, with 60% ready to reduce dining out and 57% willing to limit their shopping budget.

In addition, nearly four in five respondents expected hotels to offer curated local programmes and experiences, while 84% favoured hotels that reflected the destinations, said Toomey.

“We believe this trend will continue with people foregoing material goods for more amazing experiences.”

Currently, Marriott operates over 570 hotels across 24 brands in 22 Asia-Pacific countries, excluding China, with another 320 properties in the pipeline. In Thailand alone, it has 53 properties and plans to open four new hotels this year.

Toomey is confident that Thailand will benefit from this trend, as the country is one of the top three strongest markets in the region, along with Japan and India, reported Bangkok Post.

Membership in Marriott’s loyalty programme, Marriott Bonvoy, grew by 50% in 2023 from 2019. With 57% of Gen Z and millennials in the region interested in a comprehensive travel programme, Toomey believes that Marriott Bonvoy, with its myriad of benefits including access to exclusive events and partnerships with airlines, credit cards and online travel platforms, can cater to their needs.