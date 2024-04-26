Asian millennials and Gen Z prefer regional travel, says Marriott

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 11:24, 26 April 2024| Updated: 11:24, 26 April 2024
57 2 minutes read
Image courtesy of tirachardz on Freepik

Rising travel expenses have led to an increase in intra-regional tourism among Asia-Pacific’s Gen Z and millennial tourists, according to Marriott International. The younger adults, keen on saving for their travels, are opting for trips within their region.

In 2023, intra-regional travellers accounted for over 60% of bookings in the Asia-Pacific region, a significant increase from the 40-50% before the pandemic, revealed John Toomey, Marriott International’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

A survey conducted by the company in April, targeting Gen Z individuals (18 to 24 years old) and millennials (25 to 41 years old) across 10 countries in the region, showed that these two groups make up two-thirds of the world’s adult population.

By 2025, they are expected to constitute more than half of the travellers in the Asia-Pacific region. About 55% of the respondents expressed a preference for unique experiences in regional destinations.

Related news

Toomey highlighted the variety of destinations within the region, including beaches and mountains, which save travellers both time and money, in contrast to the expensive long-haul flights to Europe in the post-pandemic era.

Despite having lower budgets than older generations, Gen Z and millennials have a strong desire to travel, said Toomey.

“They want to make sure they maximise every dollar and stretch these dollars for the ultimate experience.”

Shopping budget

The survey revealed that 73% of the respondents plan to make at least two trips within the next 12 months, and 91% of them plan to spend the same or more than they did in the previous year.

A significant majority are prepared to cut back on their daily spending to afford travel, with 60% ready to reduce dining out and 57% willing to limit their shopping budget.

In addition, nearly four in five respondents expected hotels to offer curated local programmes and experiences, while 84% favoured hotels that reflected the destinations, said Toomey.

“We believe this trend will continue with people foregoing material goods for more amazing experiences.”

Currently, Marriott operates over 570 hotels across 24 brands in 22 Asia-Pacific countries, excluding China, with another 320 properties in the pipeline. In Thailand alone, it has 53 properties and plans to open four new hotels this year.

Toomey is confident that Thailand will benefit from this trend, as the country is one of the top three strongest markets in the region, along with Japan and India, reported Bangkok Post.

Membership in Marriott’s loyalty programme, Marriott Bonvoy, grew by 50% in 2023 from 2019. With 57% of Gen Z and millennials in the region interested in a comprehensive travel programme, Toomey believes that Marriott Bonvoy, with its myriad of benefits including access to exclusive events and partnerships with airlines, credit cards and online travel platforms, can cater to their needs.

Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Bangkok condo guard allegedly punched British woman (video)

Published: 10:55, 26 April 2024

Malaria on rise in Thailand: Tak province tackles ticklish trouble

Published: 10:37, 26 April 2024

Thailand Video News | Heatstroke fatalities reach 30 as heat index reaches 52 degrees, Australians in Phuket gain easy access to visa services

Published: 10:32, 26 April 2024

Fintech friends: Thai-Australian pact seals future prosperity

Published: 10:28, 26 April 2024