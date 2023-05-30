Asia-Pacific consumers to boost health and wellness spending post-pandemic
A recent survey reveals that approximately 70% of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region are prepared to increase their expenditure on health and wellness products, as the pandemic has heightened health consciousness. The study called the Asia-Pacific Health Priority Survey, was carried out by US supplement distributor Herbalife and highlighted a particularly strong interest in health improvement in Southeast Asia, specifically in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
The majority of survey participants expressed a desire to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle and work towards a holistic approach to health. Over half of the consumers in the region are focused on improving their overall health, while 46% aim for better sleep and enhanced immunity.
According to the report, “56% of consumers in the region plan to spend 1-10% more on health and wellness, and 31% intend to increase their expenditure by 11-20%.” This trend is most prevalent in Southeast Asian markets. The survey also highlighted generational differences in health priorities, with older consumers such as Gen X and Baby Boomers placing more emphasis on strengthening immunity (50%) compared to Gen Z and millennials (42%).
Conversely, 46% of younger generations view improving mental health as a crucial aspect of their health objectives, while only 34% of older generations share this perspective. Improved eating habits were also identified as an important health goal in the survey, which involved 5,504 consumers across 11 Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The survey respondents cited a lack of time (45%) and motivation (39%) as the primary obstacles preventing them from achieving their health goals. Almost 90% of consumers acknowledged the significance of having a support group for their health and wellness journey to overcome these challenges.
The survey findings indicate that people across the region understand the crucial role nutrition plays in maintaining long-term health and vitality. As a result, 65% of consumers would use increased spending to make healthier food choices, purchase or consume dietary supplements (52%) and seek mental health consultation (25%), reports Bangkok Post.
Stephen Conchie, regional president for Herbalife Asia-Pacific and China, said…
“With a heightened interest in living a healthy, active lifestyle, and a growing need for support groups to overcome challenges along the way, our company has never been more relevant for meeting the evolving needs of consumers.”
