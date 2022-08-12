Connect with us

Crime

Foreigner faces prison for Parrotfishing in Thailand

The foreigner seen parrotfishing in the sea off Thailand is facing a five-year prison sentence and a 20,000 baht fine if he is caught.

A TikTok video clip of the man emerged on social media yesterday with three parrotfishes, one moray eel, and two other unidentified fish in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province, causing outrage among Thai netizens who demanded he is severely punished.

Netizens slammed the foreigner stating his actions are against the law and were destroying the marine ecosystem.

One outraged netizen on Twitter said…

“Catching animals in the park area is wrong. How can you still catch a parrotfish that is a protected animal? Parrotfish are very important in the marine ecosystem. They also help to get rid of dead corals. The person who did this has to take responsibility. I want to help with this matter.”

The post has been retweeted more than 20,000 times

Many others wanted not only the foreigner punished but the authorities who don’t punish the offenders.

One said…

“I’m angry, my sister is important to the underwater ecosystem. They eat dead coral to prevent algae from covering the coral again. Even if I’m a tourist, I don’t have the right to kill and catch animals like this. Parrotfish live well under the sea for people to go diving to see.”

The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) made it known they are looking for the man seen catching parrotfish in Krabi province.

DNP director-general Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya said department officials, Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, and Marine and Coastal Resources Office 10, have collected evidence and compared it with the video clip on the TikTok account @roslanofficia, which features several adventure-themed activities.

Ratchada said…

“The officials are currently searching for the suspect to take legal action against him. The foreigner will face charges of harming or taking animals away from the national park area, and/or causing damage to the ecosystem, under the National Park Act BE 2562 (2019).”

Section 16(3) states: Takes an animal out or harms it by any means, to be dangerous to animals, as well as Section 21. The official shall have the power to order the offender under Section 16 to leave the boundary of a national park or to refrain from any act. in the national park which is considered an offense under Section 24.

Any person who violates section 16(3) shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years. or a fine not 20,000 baht or both.

SOURCE: Nation  Thailand Posten

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

palooka
2022-08-12 15:54
Think he should swim the Sa Kaeo river to Cambodia, (Nigerian did it) you only get banned for 3 years from Cambodia. A prebooked ticket from Cambodia to anywhere but Thailand might help too.
Prosaap
2022-08-12 16:19
Look to me he went on a fishing trip with a hired boat as a tourist you dont know where to fish and what fish is out there but the captain of the boat must know he is the one…
Marble-eye
2022-08-12 16:40
Is it legal to go budgie jumping.🥴

