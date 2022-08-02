Connect with us

Bangkok

Woman demands cash from Bangkok mall after being bitten by a venomous snake

Published

 on 

Photo via Apple Samart

A Thai woman complained on social media that a Bangkok shopping mall refuses to take responsibility after she got bitten by a venomous snake in the mall’s car park in the Bang Kae district.

The woman posted her story on Facebook under the account name, Apple Samart, on July 31, where she uploaded pictures of the offending snake, a red tailed pit viper, and her swollen foot.

Apple Samart wrote…

“Warning!!! Being bitten by a snake while walking inside a shopping mall in Bang Kae. The shopping mall refused to take action, saying they weren’t the owner of the snake.”

According to her post, she was bitten by the snake on Friday, July 29 while walking from the car park to the mall. After she was bitten, she bludgeoned the snake to death and took it with her to the hospital.

Apple Samart reported that the shopping mall’s emergency car driver didn’t seem at all concerned and didn’t turn on the siren. She added that he dropped her at the hospital and went back to the mall as if nothing happened.

Doctors insisted she remained in hospital for 2-3 days. Her foot was very swollen, her blood pressure reduced and she feared her heart could stop at any time.

Apple Samart added that the shopping mall wouldn’t take any responsibility because they said it wasn’t their snake, so that’s why she posted the story on social media and filed a complaint at Phasi Charoen Police Station.

The mall staff admitted they hadn’t reported the incident to the executive board because it was a holiday when she got bitten and they weren’t at work.

After her story went viral the shopping mall made contacted and offered to pay her medical bills. But her accident insurance had already covered the costs which were about 30,000 baht.

Apple Samart asked the mall for compensation because she couldn’t go to work and lost income. Staff said she would have to wait until the executive board to return from holiday.

A celebrity lawyer, Decha Kittiwittayanan, explained to the media that the shopping mall couldn’t refuse to take responsibility for the case because it happened in the shopping mall area. He said the shopping mall is expected to protect customers’ bodies and assets. If customers are injured in the area, the shopping mall must pay compensation.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Kapook | Channel 7

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics37 mins ago

YOU can voice your opinion on Thailand in PR online survey
Bangkok53 mins ago

Woman demands cash from Bangkok mall after being bitten by a venomous snake
Crime57 mins ago

4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains
Sponsored9 hours ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Bizarre (but inventive?) “scam” in Thailand
Special Features2 hours ago

Top 7 incredible beachfront villas in Phuket you don’t want to miss (2022)
Crime2 hours ago

Bodies of a couple found buried in Isaan province remain unknown
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University says students can ditch their uniforms
Guides2 hours ago

Facts about Mother’s Day in Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani
Events3 hours ago

‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop festival is coming to Thailand in 2023
Road deaths4 hours ago

Thailand second most dangerous place in the world to drive
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani | This is Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
World4 hours ago

First monkeypox death in Asia occurs this week in India
Thailand5 hours ago

Shiitake happened to nearly 2,000 victims in Thailand who lost over 1 million baht in a mushroom farm scam
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending