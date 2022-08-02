Politics
YOU can voice your opinion on Thailand in PR online survey
If you ever wanted a chance for your voice to be heard about Thailand – and judging from our comments section, a lot of you really, really do – now is your chance! Simple click here and fill out the impressively-catchy named survey “Foreigners’ Awareness, Confidence in Important Government Policies, and Perceived Image of Thailand.”
The thoroughly titled survey was put together by the PR department of the Thai government in order the gather the opinions and ideas of foreigners about a variety of topics concerning Thailand today. Don’t get too excited though: the questionnaire is only multiple choice and on topics that the government decided are important to Thailand and Thai tourism.
There are no write-in answers where foreigners, tourists, or expats can rant and ramble about their particular pet peeves in the Kingdom.
Still, as the long title might imply, the government is hoping to see how effective its public relations campaigns are in influencing people’s opinions of Thailand and government policies. The link was launched on the PR Thai Government Facebook page today, inviting people to click and fill out a questionnaire that they estimate takes about 15 minutes to finish.
The questionnaire about Thailand claims that all responses are completely confidential, though it does seem to require an email address to submit the survey.
A lot of the survey focuses on what channels are effective for the government of Thailand to communicate with foreigners, asking questions about where and how often you see information from the PR department on sources like YouTube, Facebook, websites, radio, and television.
Later in the survey, it does question those who fill out the questionnaire on their feelings about how timely and accurate information they receive from the government is, and whether the information is thorough and impartial. There are also several questions to gauge how foreigners feel about different aspects of Thailand.
They asked if Thailand’s public health could be raised to a world-class level if Thai culture could be spread on a global scale and if those surveyed considered Thailand a developed economy with a good standard of living and a good welfare support system for all. Several questions were asked about technology and industrialization in the country and whether Thailand is well-developed.
One question asked specifically if Thailand is a country that promotes democracy. Another asked if there’s a free market that promotes fair competition.
Finally, they asked a few questions directly about the people of Thailand and living in the country. They asked whether Thai people are hardworking and trustworthy, as well as questions about the landscape and natural resources of the kingdom.
The last few questions were more feel-good questions about whether those who responded to the survey feel like Thailand is a special country with which they feel connected.
SOURCE: Hua Hin Today
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
YOU can voice your opinion on Thailand in PR online survey
Woman demands cash from Bangkok mall after being bitten by a venomous snake
4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand News Today | Bizarre (but inventive?) “scam” in Thailand
Top 7 incredible beachfront villas in Phuket you don’t want to miss (2022)
Bodies of a couple found buried in Isaan province remain unknown
Chulalongkorn University says students can ditch their uniforms
Facts about Mother’s Day in Thailand
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani
‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop festival is coming to Thailand in 2023
Thailand second most dangerous place in the world to drive
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani | This is Thailand
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
First monkeypox death in Asia occurs this week in India
Shiitake happened to nearly 2,000 victims in Thailand who lost over 1 million baht in a mushroom farm scam
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Businessman rejects rumours of arrest over marijuana seizure at Bangkok airport
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Wanted Taiwanese call centre scammer extradited from Albania to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
-
OutDoor Activities10 hours ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Food Scene1 day ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
Myanmar2 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Crime3 days ago
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
-
Drugs3 days ago
3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests