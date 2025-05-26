Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

Officials in Bangkok have teamed up with Google to launch an AI-driven initiative aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality in the capital.

Yesterday, May 26, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal announced progress on the city’s ‘Green Light’ project, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to optimise traffic light systems in real-time.

The project analyses driver behaviour to adjust traffic light timing based on actual road conditions. Early results show a 30% reduction in vehicle stoppage time, significantly easing congestion and minimising stop-and-go traffic, a major cause of delays and PM2.5 air pollution.

To date, signal timing has been recalibrated at over 50 intersections across Bangkok. Officials expect the project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 10%, contributing to long-term environmental sustainability.

The BMA is also incorporating probe data collected from mobile GPS devices to analyse travel patterns and better manage traffic at key junctions. This includes the use of origin-destination (O/D) analysis to fine-tune traffic signals and lane management strategies.

Loading…

Trials are already underway at major intersections such as Ratchathewi, Rama 9, and Taksin Bridge, reported The Standard.

Ekwaranyu stressed the city’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve urban life and daily commuting. He urged the public to participate by reporting local traffic issues through the Traffy Fondue platform, enabling the BMA to respond promptly and efficiently.

In related traffic news, Bangkok’s persistent traffic congestion may soon see relief, thanks to a Transport Ministry plan to construct a series of new overpasses across the capital and its neighbouring provinces.

This initiative, planned alongside the Department of Highways, aims to alleviate pressure on crucial transport routes during peak hours in heavily gridlocked areas.

The project’s goal is to enhance traffic flow in frequently affected zones. One of the first developments, the Bang Khun Tian–Ekkachai stretch of Highway No.35 (Thon Buri–Pak Tor), is nearing completion, with construction expected to conclude next month and a trial run anticipated by the end of the year.