Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

'Green Light' project aims to optimise traffic and crack down on PM2.5

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner26 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
71 1 minute read
Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project
Traffic at Asok intersection | Photo courtesy of Phruek Vajara/The Thaiger

Officials in Bangkok have teamed up with Google to launch an AI-driven initiative aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality in the capital.

Yesterday, May 26, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal announced progress on the city’s ‘Green Light’ project, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to optimise traffic light systems in real-time.

The project analyses driver behaviour to adjust traffic light timing based on actual road conditions. Early results show a 30% reduction in vehicle stoppage time, significantly easing congestion and minimising stop-and-go traffic, a major cause of delays and PM2.5 air pollution.

To date, signal timing has been recalibrated at over 50 intersections across Bangkok. Officials expect the project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 10%, contributing to long-term environmental sustainability.

Related Articles

The BMA is also incorporating probe data collected from mobile GPS devices to analyse travel patterns and better manage traffic at key junctions. This includes the use of origin-destination (O/D) analysis to fine-tune traffic signals and lane management strategies.

Trials are already underway at major intersections such as Ratchathewi, Rama 9, and Taksin Bridge, reported The Standard.

Ekwaranyu stressed the city’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve urban life and daily commuting. He urged the public to participate by reporting local traffic issues through the Traffy Fondue platform, enabling the BMA to respond promptly and efficiently.

In related traffic news, Bangkok’s persistent traffic congestion may soon see relief, thanks to a Transport Ministry plan to construct a series of new overpasses across the capital and its neighbouring provinces.

This initiative, planned alongside the Department of Highways, aims to alleviate pressure on crucial transport routes during peak hours in heavily gridlocked areas.

The project’s goal is to enhance traffic flow in frequently affected zones. One of the first developments, the Bang Khun Tian–Ekkachai stretch of Highway No.35 (Thon Buri–Pak Tor), is nearing completion, with construction expected to conclude next month and a trial run anticipated by the end of the year.

Latest Thailand News
2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing Thailand News

2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing

6 seconds ago
Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project Bangkok News

Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

26 minutes ago
11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand&#8217;s Pathum Thani market Crime News

11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand’s Pathum Thani market

45 minutes ago
Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop Pattaya News

Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

53 minutes ago
Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok&#8217;s Khlong Toei Bangkok News

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

1 hour ago
Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative Thailand News

Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative

1 hour ago
Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

1 hour ago
Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant

2 hours ago
Myanmar man&#8217;s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident Phuket News

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

3 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing Bangkok News

Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

3 hours ago
Saleswoman&#8217;s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya Pattaya News

Saleswoman’s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM&#8217;s father&#8217;s influence Thailand News

Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM’s father’s influence

3 hours ago
Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid Crime News

Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

3 hours ago
Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector Phuket News

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

3 hours ago
No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored Northern Thailand News

No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car Crime News

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

4 hours ago
Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

4 hours ago
Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash Road deaths

Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend&#8217;s home Thailand News

Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend’s home

4 hours ago
Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation Road deaths

Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation

4 hours ago
South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt South Thailand News

South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt

5 hours ago
Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht Thailand News

Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht

5 hours ago
Pheu Thai supports Yingluck&#8217;s 10bn baht rice compensation battle Thailand News

Pheu Thai supports Yingluck’s 10bn baht rice compensation battle

5 hours ago
Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site Thailand News

Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site

5 hours ago
Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager Phuket Travel

Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager

5 hours ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner26 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

3 hours ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

2 days ago
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x