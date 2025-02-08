Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers from Khlong Tan Police Station and the Metropolitan Police Bureau arrested an 18 year old for possession of a hand grenade yesterday, February 7 at 8.30pm.

The teenager, Siripong, claimed the item was given to him by an older acquaintance. The arrest took place following a tip-off from an informant who reported a suspicious individual loitering outside a convenience store on Soi On Nut 17, Intersection 13 in Bangkok. Police from Khlong Tan’s suppression and prevention division coordinated with officers from the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division for the operation.

Upon arriving at the location, the police found Siripong standing in the area. A search revealed the grenade in his right hand. During questioning, Siripong admitted that the grenade was indeed his, alleging it was entrusted to him by a senior acquaintance. Following the arrest, Siripong was charged and taken to Khlong Tan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police in Nong Khai are investigating a dramatic escape attempt that ended in tragedy when a suspect was killed by his own grenade, while his accomplice was caught mid-river attempting to flee to Laos.

The chaos unfolded on November 13 last year when police, led by Nong Khai Provincial Police Commander Piratch Udompisutthikun, arrived at the scene in Pon Sa village, Tha Bo district. A forensic team and an explosive ordnance disposal unit were also dispatched to investigate.

Officers discovered the body of a man, aged between 35 and 40, lying face down at a kitchen entrance. He was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt and navy trousers, with his left hand severed and fatal wounds to his abdomen. A grenade was still in his pocket, while a short-barrelled firearm and knife were found in a bag beneath him. No identification documents were recovered.

The second suspect, a 38 year old Laos national, attempted to escape across the Mekong River using a stolen long-tail boat. Police launched a pursuit from Wat Khumpapradit, ultimately capturing him before he could cross into Laos.

