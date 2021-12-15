Connect with us
Bangkok

Toll fee waived for Motorways 7 and 9 for 4-day New Year’s weekend

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The toll fee is waived for Motorway 7 and 9 for the New Year's holiday. (via BLT Bangkok)

As a New Year’s gift for motorists in Bangkok and the surrounding areas, the Cabinet has approved a waiver for every toll fee on the busy number 7 and number 9 Motorways from December 30 to January 3. The move is not just a chance for drivers to save money, but also will half reduce traffic congestion and in turn, air pollution which has been dangerously high in Bangkok recently.

The toll fee waiver will commence at midnight as December 29 ends and December 30 begins and will run for 4 full days, ending late at night on January 3 at midnight when January 4 begins according to the deputy government spokesperson.

The toll fee relief coincides with a decision the government made to declare January 3 a public holiday to celebrate New Year’s Day since January 1 falls on a Saturday this year. That creates a 3 day holiday weekend which will further increase the number of people expected on the busy Motorways as Bangkok residents escape the city for a holiday weekend or travel to visit family in their hometowns.

The deputy spokeswoman pointed out the multiple benefits of the toll fee waiver, which is expected to be good for the environment, the flow of traffic, and drivers’ pocketbooks.

“The move aims to reduce people’s financial burden and facilitate traffic flow which is expected to increase during the New Year festival. Unobstructed traffic flow at toll booths will also help reduce the accumulation of air pollution produced by vehicles’ emission.”

Motorway 7 – the Bangkok – Chon Buri – Pattaya road – passes through Bangkok from Rama IX Road and stretches nearly 150 kilometres towards Pattaya. There is a section of 8 exits passing through Chon Buri that normally charge a toll fee but will be waived for the 4 day holiday.

Motorway 9 is also known as the Outer Ring Road and passes through the edges of the Greater Bangkok region. There are normally toll fee sections in the eastern and southern parts of the road from Bang Pa In to Bang Phli and between Phra Daeng to Bang Khun Tian.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

