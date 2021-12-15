Connect with us
Eastern Thailand

Pfizer booster shots on offer in Rayong, 1,000 per day for 3 days

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pfizer booster shots are being offered this week in Rayong. (via Pfizer Thailand)

3,000 Pfizer vaccines are set to be administered as booster shots in Rayong from Wednesday to Friday, 1,000 each day at Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong. The vaccines will be given for free for qualifying people who meet the criteria laid out by the hospitals.

The vaccines will be available for those who are already fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Astrazeneca, or a combination of 2 of these 3 vaccine brands. Depending on which vaccines they’ve had already, the Pfizer booster shot is offered only after the proper amount of time that has elapsed since receiving your 2nd vaccine.

For those who received either 2 Sinovac vaccines or 2 Sinopharm vaccines, their last injection must have finished their initial vaccines at least 1 month ago, before mid-November. Interestingly, Phuket is offering the same Pfizer booster shots but requires at least 4 months since receiving 2 Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines.

Those who have been inoculated with 2 doses of AstraZeneca would need to have finished their second dose by mid-September, at least 3 months space before the booster shot. Again, in Phuket, the time window is different, requiring 6 months between your vaccines and your booster.

For those who received a vaccine cocktail, mixing 1 Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine with a second AstraZeneca vaccine, they must also wait 3 months or more before getting the Pfizer booster vaccine. (The Phuket vaccine drive did not specify a time window for those with a vaccine cocktail.)

No explanation was given for the vast difference in time required between second vaccines and Pfizer boosters in the vaccine offer in Phuket versus the inoculation drive in Rayong.

Unlike Phuket, no advanced registration or appointment is required for those wishing to get a Pfizer booster shot in Rayong. Anyone interested in the vaccine is instructed to drop in between 8:30 am and 2 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday at the Somjet meeting room at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

poohy
2021-12-15 13:13
This totally ad hoc issue of vaccines/boosters is worrying Bang Sue is doing similar but only for those originally injected there Meanwhile Vaccinated with SIN july AZ August in PKK Visited Prachuap general hospital today no vaccines no injection's…
Jason
2021-12-15 14:55
Yes very ad hoc. In my country, boosters are given six months after double vaccination. That has only been revised to five months due to Omicron. I could be wrong, but I think Omicron will spread like wildfire and take…
AlexPTY
2021-12-15 14:57
Perfect way to create a stampede and get them all infected, 1000 at the time
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

