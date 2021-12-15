Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand

Thais poke fun at TAT’s “fly the kite” event, the phrase has another meaning in Thailand

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo courtesy of TAT Buriram

Thais are having a laugh over the headline for a kite festival promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in the Isaan province Buriram. In Thai, the phrase “flying a kite” can mean two different things… One is literally flying a kite, while the other means male masturbation.

TAT Buriram is promoting the event with the headline “ชักว่าว เคาน์ดาวน์ ปีใหม่ 2565” which translates to “Let’s fly a kite to for the 2022 New Year countdown.” Thais poked fun on the play on words, making comments on the official Facebook post. One person wrote “I actually do it every countdown” and another said “Any competition available? For speed or distance?”

The event will happen from 24 December 2021 to 2 January 2022 at Chang ARENA in Buriram. There will be a kite competition with massive kites with unique designs. Visitors can join in kite painting, enjoy a variety of street food, and participate in activities and games similar to those at temple fairs.

 

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-12-15 14:27
Hard to believe they didn't know ... maybe whoever wrote it's got a sense of humour 😆
image
Graham
2021-12-15 14:29
Well it did come from TAT. 555
image
Jason
2021-12-15 14:38
Gold.....just....GOLD! Of course, in English telling someone to "go fly a kite" has another meaning too! Is it time for TAT to "go fly a kite"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
image
AlexPTY
2021-12-15 14:55
"go fishing"
advertise
