Connect with us

Bangkok

Three bars shut down in Bangkok lacking licenses, Covid safety

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Krystal Club, one of three bars shut down for license and Covid violations. (via Facebook)

Possibly in the wake of the deadly fire at Mountain B Pub which prompted inspections of entertainment venues across Thailand, particularly in Bangkok, police shut down three bars in popular Bangkok hotspots for operating illegally. Otto Bar in Sukhumvit Soi 22 and Emerald Club and Krystal Club, both in Thong Lor were shut down yesterday.

Otto Bar was shut down for one month after police investigated and found that the venue was opened without a license and was also lacking a liquor permit to sell booze. The Deputy National  Police Chief ordered the shutdown of the unpermitted bar as it was operating illegally.

The two bars in Thong Lor were in hot water for similar violations, as investigators confirmed that they did not have proper licenses to operate in the manner they were. Aside from serving liquor, the bars also had dance shows and live music which requires permits as well.

If those bar names sound familiar, it was the Krystal and Emerald clubs that were widely blamed for sparking a resurgence of the virus that spread across the Kingdom in April 2021, which damaged tourism reopening plans and further decimated the already-fragile economy. Both managers faced charges of operating a nightlife venue without permission and violating the emergency decree but both denied any wrongdoing.

The two bars are in additional hot water after they were once again cited for not following proper Covid-19 safety measures. The rules laid out by the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority require employees to wear a mask while serving customers and are also supposed to be enforcing one metre between guests for social distancing. They also didn’t maintain the maximum number of customers in the venue properly.

Both Emerald Club and Krystal Club were ordered to shut down for two full months because the bars flagrantly disregarded Covid rules and licensing requirements.

SOURCE: Thai Newsroom

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime46 seconds ago

Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar
Indonesia24 mins ago

Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
Cannabis1 hour ago

Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Sponsored1 day ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Politics2 hours ago

Anupong: he and Prawit will leave government with PM Prayut
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
Thailand3 hours ago

Bars and clubs in Thailand proposed to open until 4.00 am | GMT
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok3 hours ago

Three bars shut down in Bangkok lacking licenses, Covid safety
Road deaths18 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Protests18 hours ago

‘Democracy Must Go On:’ Protestors have three demands for Thailand’s government
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
Bangkok18 hours ago

Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop
Phuket19 hours ago

Phuket officials say no human trafficking cases found in island province
Hong Kong20 hours ago

Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads
Crime20 hours ago

Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending