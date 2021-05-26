Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
The managers of 2 nightclubs in the Thong Lor district of Bangkok have denied any responsibility for causing a third wave of Covid-19. The Krystal and Emerald clubs have been widely blamed for sparking a resurgence of the virus that has now spread across the Kingdom, threatening tourism re-opening plans and further decimating an already-fragile economy.
Both managers face charges of operating a nightlife venue without permission and violating the emergency decree. The Bangkok Post reports that Decha Philali and Kiattiphong Khamtai, executives from Krystal K&K and Emerald Group respectively, met with police at Thong Lor station yesterday. According to a police source, both deny any wrongdoing and have chosen to submit a written statement on June 4. According to the source, both the accused have had the charges against them formally laid out, but have not been detained.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, around 30 police officers in the Wang Thonglang district of the capital are being screened for Covid-19. The officers were involved in a raid on a party at Faros 2 Sauna on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21 on Saturday night. 2 out of 62 people taken into custody at Wang Thonglang station have tested positive for the virus. In addition to being tested, officers have asked the local district office to carry out disinfection of the police station.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
515 test positive for Covid at construction site in Nonthaburi, mostly migrant workers
Another construction site, this time in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, has reported an outbreak of Covid-19 after active testing revealed 515 people infected with Covid-19, over half of the 959 total workers who were there and screened. The worksite, Sin0-Thai, has been ordered to close.
The majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, according to provincial health officials who performed the pro-active screening. This Covid-19 outbreak follows last week’s outbreak, also in a construction site in the nearby Lak Si district, for the Italy-Thai company, just south of the Don Mueang International Airport. It has already been closed down and the residents quarantined.
A small fraction of the infected were Thai nationals (43), with the rest being from Burmese (265) and Cambodians (207).
The sick workers are currently being treated in a field hospital in the province, while the non-infected are isolated in a housing facility for quarantine. Entering or leaving the facility is not allowed at the moment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Trained dogs highly accurate at identifying Covid-19 infections, study shows
Dogs could replace temperature and infrared scanners at Covid-19 screening points. A new study shows that dogs can be trained to identify the coronavirus, even when people are asymptomatic. The dogs are more than 90% accurate, the study says.
Socks and face masks from 200 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were collected by researchers from the London School of Tropical Medicine and used to train 6 dogs to identify the smell of the chemical compounds from a Covid-19 patient. Using the dogs in addition to PCR tests at screening checkpoints, like at airports, can lead to a 2.24% lower rate of transmission, according to the study.
In Bangkok, a similar study was done at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science where 6 Labrador retrievers were trained to detect the virus in human sweat. Tests show that the dogs had an accuracy rate of 95% in detecting Covid-19 in asymptomatic patient samples. Those dogs might soon be deployed to high risk areas in Bangkok as additional screening.
An author of the London School’s study says the dogs can quickly identify a person infected with Covid-19 and can potentially be used as a screening tool to replace the need for quarantine on-arrival.
“What we’re suggesting is that dogs would give the first initial screening, and then those (arrivals) that were indicated as positive would then receive a complimentary PCR test.”
SOURCE: AFP
Crime
Man arrested for alleged involvement in 600 million baht lottery ticket scam
Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent lottery ticket scam which generated an estimated 600 million baht. More than 50 people say they fell victim to the scheme with some claiming they lost thousands of baht after they purchased lottery tickets online, but the tickets were never delivered.
Wutthipat Lerlob allegedly coaxed people into investing in the scheme. Police from the Crime Suppression Division at his home in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, on charges of collusion to defraud. A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Trat Provincial Court last Tuesday.
Dozens of people had filed complaints in Trat and Chon Buri, with 20 people claiming they lost a total of 10 million baht after their order of lottery tickets were never delivered. The initial investigation led to the arrest of 30 year old Jitra Yothapirom earlier this month who allegedly spearheaded the scheme.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
