The Nation goes online-only from July 1 | The Thaiger

Bangkok
The Nation goes online-only from July 1
PHOTO: Somchai Meesen, CEO of Nation Multimedia Media Group, speaks to Nation TV yesterday about The Nation’s future.
“Over the past five years, The Nation has lost 30 million baht a year on average.”
The Nation newspaper will stop its print editions and go fully online from July 1, when the independent English-language daily turns 48, to focus more on its core online readers including those based abroad, the top executive of the company that owns the paper said yesterday.
Somchai Meesen, CEO of Nation Multimedia Group says the decision by the management was aimed at halting The Nation’s financial losses, in addition to expanding its market.
Citing a survey, he pointed out that only 36% of The Nation’s readers are based in Thailand while the remaining 64% live overseas, including 25% in the US. He said that meant most of the newspaper’s readers did not buy its paper editions, and they read its reports and articles from the website and through different digital platforms.
Typical readers of The Nation are aged between 25 and 40, and prefer to read news from smartphones rather than a printed newspaper, he said.
Somchai said that as the market for new media was growing, old media businesses like newspapers were fast declining. This could be seen in the continuing decrease in the advertising budgets for publications – down 20% a year on average, compared to an annual 20% growth for new media.
“The new management has considered this matter carefully and decided that The Nation newspaper has to change its platform from print media to online, in order to better cater to the target group,” he said.
The CEO said that The Nation’s online edition would also provide an audible version. He also unveiled |plans for a Mandarin version from October “because at present more than 10 million Chinese visit and invest in Thailand”.
He assured there would be no retrenchments due to the change in platform.
“The editorial staff and employees of The Nation will continue with their work. There will only be a shift in focus from print to online,” he said.
Somchai blamed NMG’s previous management for its cumulative debt of Bt1.57 billion, which he said “almost bankrupted the Nation Group”.
Bangkok
Thai Airways’ profits dive 83% year-on-year
Thai Airways has had an 83% dive in profits for the first quarter of 2019. The Q1 balance sheet came out yesterday.
The airline’s management is blaming the high baht, the ongoing US-China trade wars and the closure of Pakastani airspace (forcing rerouting of its Eurpean flights), for the drop.
• Net profit of 456 million baht, down from a 2.7 billion baht profit in the first three months of last year
• Revenue of 49.7 billion baht, down 6.9% on the same period last year
The Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham is laying the blame at the strong appreciation of the baht against major currencies saying it makes it impossible for the airline to raise air ticket prices.
Quoted in the Bangkok Post, he said… “Although the baht’s appreciation helped lower some expenses, including loan payments and lease payments for aircraft and engines, this benefit remains minimal.”
He also cited the ongoing trade spat between the US and China taking a toll on the airline’s cargo business, which saw earnings drop 12.9%.
In February, following Pakistani border stoushes with India, Thai Airways aircraft needed to make detours for their European traffic, which pushed up fuel costs, according to Mr Sumeth.
The airline plans to sell products on its website and mobile app in September to increase revenue.
Bangkok
Nationwide police crackdown on student gang violence
The Royal Thai Police say they are cracking down on student gangs. They say they will be enforcing existing laws and focussing on problem cells. They will also prosecute parents for the behaviour of their children.
Thai Rath reports that Pol Lt-Gen Phromthorn Phak-at from Royal Thai Police says that the police will be taking a “no nonsense” approach to student violence as the school term starts across the country at government and private schools. He said the police had a plan. They had collected data about problem students and problem areas.
“If there is any trouble we will come down on warring students with the full force of the law.”
Police say this is necessary to protect Thai society and law abiding citizens who get caught up in violence between school gangs. Police will also be visiting schools and with more patrols near educational establishments.
They also intend to use legislation introduced in 2003 that allows police to prosecute mothers, fathers and guardians for the actions of their children.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
As readers abandon print, The Nation announces closure of daily printed paper
Another big national newspaper bites the dust, following an inevitable worldwide trend. A sad day for The Nation as they announce the closure of the Bangkok-based English daily after 48 years.
It leaves the Bangkok Post as the only English language national daily.
The Nation will end its print edition with its last issue scheduled for June 28.
In making the announcement today, the Nation Multimedia Group CEO Somchai Meesen, promised there would be no layoff of editorial staff, who will continue to work and focus full-time on the company’s online platform.
Appearing on TV today, Somchai said that the migration by readers to social media as their main source of news, compounded by dwindling advertising revenues, have made it impossible for printed newspapers to survive.
He also said that most of The Nation’s readers are ‘new-generation’, have lived abroad and mostly read online services, adding that retail sales of the printed newspapers nowadays are limited to corporate clients, hospitals and airlines, and cost a great deal of money to produce.
Somchai said that the company had no choice to discontinue the print edition of The Nation.
As well as the online English edition, he said the company will be adding a Chinese-language online service, tentatively scheduled for October.
The Nation has an editorial partnership with The Thaiger.
