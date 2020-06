“The End” for one of Thailand’s last independent cinemas

The Scala cinema in Bangkok’s Siam Square, is set to close its doors for good at the start of next month. Management from the cinema’s parent company, Apex Scala, have announced the theatre’s demise on social media, saying a series of farewell events will be held between July 3 and 5.

Khaosod English reports that the cinema has faced threats of closure in the past, but always managed to survive them. However, it sits on land owned by Chulalongkorn University, and its lease agreement is set to expire at the end of this month. There has been no announcement from the university regarding its plans for the building.

The Scala theatre is renowned for its Art Deco design and has operated as a cinema since 1969. It is one of the last independent movie theatres in the country. Another Apex-owned theatre, the Lido, shut its doors in 2018 after the expiry of its contract, which was also with Chulalongkorn University.

The Scala plans to turn all its lights on full on July 3 to allow Bangkok cinema lovers a final look at its infamous interior. Final movie screenings will take place on July 4 and 5, with the film selection yet to be announced.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

