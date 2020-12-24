The best places to see 2020 Christmas lights in Bangkok | The Thaiger

If you live in Bangkok and you’re a fan of all things Christmas, you won’t want to miss out on some of the best light installations in the capital. With the city alive with Christmas decorations, trees, and Santa installations, here’s a round-up of some of the must-see attractions.

Let’s Celebrate at Central Embassy

Santa Claus is everywhere at this shopping mall in the Pathum Wan district (during breaks between preparations at the North Pole). Big, small, and somewhere in between, Santa can be seen throughout the mall, but it’s the huge Christmas tree decorated with manmade snow that steals the limelight. An ice-skating park and a rotating candy tree that’s 14 metres tall completes the offering.

Bangkok Illumination 2020 at IconSiam

Another mall celebrating all things Christmas is IconSiam, on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. A lighting installation that runs the length of the promenade marks the year end festivities and the mall’s second anniversary, with sparkling Christmas trees and decorations inspired by Thai architecture. Artwork from New York-based graphic designer Mike Perry is set to be the highlight of the display.

Awakening Bangkok 2020

The Awakening Bangkok spectacle is being organised by Time Out Bangkok and takes place in the Charoenkrung area of the capital. High-tech light installations will illuminate the neighbourhood’s attractions, including the Grand Postal Building, the Prince Theatre, the retail outlet O.P. Place, and the community arts space, Warehouse 30.

The EmQuartier & The Emporium

With candy canes and gifts everywhere, the focus at the Emporium shopping mall in the Khlong Toei district is on colour and magic. And while you’re in the area, a selfie by the huge tree in front of the EmQuartier is worth the trip alone. It looks amazing during the day and spectacular at night. Inside the twin Emquartier shopping zones are resplendent with pink-themed Christmas decorations. Definitely a festive theme for shoppers this year. There’s also a very-Christmassy crossway link between EmQuartier and Emporium.

Siam Paragon

One of Bangkok’s largest and swishest shopping malls, Siam Paragon, in the Pathum Wan district, is all lit-up for the festivities, including a huge tunnel of illuminated palm trees, to bring a touch of the tropics to Christmas. They always do Christmas well. You can walk straight into Siam Paragon from the Siam BTS station.

Or, really, any of the other large shopping malls, especially the ones along the Sukhumvit shopping strip.

SOURCE: Time Out | Thailand Tatler