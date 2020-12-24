Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on | The Thaiger

Events
Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on
New Year countdown events in Chiang Mai are still on, despite Thailand’s record spike in Covid-19 cases. Cancelling the celebrations would hurt the already battered economy and local officials decided not to ban the events due to the economic impact, according to director of the Public Health Promotion Division Chiang Mai municipality, Danai Sarapruek.
Danai says measures are in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, but he did not give many details about those measures. Organisers must also inform the provincial administration about plans for the New Year events.
People arriving in Chiang Mai who recently visited Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot just southwest of Bangkok, are required to quarantine for 14 days. Travellers entering the province from other areas are not required to quarantine.
Just 3 tambons in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district were put on a lockdown after a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya reported that they recently worked as a beautician in the Mae Ai district. The woman did not travel to Samut Sakhon and health officials do not know the source of the infection.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Chiang Mai man arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear
A 25 year old man in Chiang Mai was arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear. Apparently, the man, identified as Fang, has been stealing the women’s bras and panties for the past 2 years, police say.
Police opened an investigation after a 29 year old woman staying at a Chiang Mai hotel reported that her suitcase was stolen. Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage and tracked down Fang. Police searched Fang’s apartment and say they found the missing suitcase along with a “pile of hundreds” of women’s underwear.
Fang allegedly confessed to stealing the bras and panties. Fang allegedly told police that he had been stealing for 2 years, usually taking the undergarments from self-service laundromats. Fang apparently just liked to admire the women’s underwear, police say.
There have been a few “knicker-napper” cases this year. In a case in April, also in Chiang Mai, a food delivery driver was arrested for allegedly stealing bras and panties while out on deliveries, snatching the clothes off the drying racks. In surveillance camera footage, a man in a delivery uniform is seen taking women’s garments from a drying rack, sniffing them and putting them under his jacket before taking off.
Back in January, police arrested a man for stealing 1,400 pieces of women’s underwear in Bangkok’s Don Muang district. He allegedly told police “The smell of women’s underwear makes me happy.”
In October, police found 70 pairs of knickers along with methamphetamine pills at a man’s house in Ratchaburi, a province west of Bangkok bordering Myanmar. Police arrested the man for theft and drug possession. By the amount of underwear found at the home, police suspect the man made about 20 robberies.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Authorities say “no quarantine” for tourists returning from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
Despite a recent spike in Covid-19 local infections in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, authorities are axing the requirement for a 14 day quarantine for tourists who have returned from those areas back to other parts of Thailand. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, scotched the rumours of some businesses claiming that such tourists would have to undergo self-isolation when returning from those areas.
“These companies made announcements in response to the discovery of new coronavirus cases, but we have not concluded on whether tourists must undergo 14 days quarantine or not.”
“However, people who are travelling in these provinces must take care of themselves, such as by wearing a face mask and washing hands regularly.”
The spike in local infections, came about after several Thai woman returned from Myanmar undetected, and skipped any sort of quarantine. 38 people have now tested positive for Covid-19, placing others around them at risk. They had all returned from the now notorious Myanmar 1G1-7 Hotel, in Tachileik, a border town. The establishment is known for employing sex workers, and recently becoming the centre of a Covid outbreak that has seen 38 local cases of Covid after such Thais have returned from the town, skirting quarantine requirements.
Dr Prasit Watanapa from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital says the coronavirus currently circulating in Myanmar is a different strain and is being transmitted 20% faster than the one detected in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.
As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand has increased to 4,192, with 217 being hospitalised, 3,915 being listed as recovered and discharged, while 60 have succumbed to the deadly virus.
Transport
Thai Airways delays resumption of domestic flights due to local Covid-19 cases
Thai Airways flights to Phuket and Chiang Mai were supposed to start back up on Christmas day, but the recent Covid-19 local transmissions have led the airline to push the relaunch date back. Now the flights from Bangkok will take off on January 1, but if the virus continues to spread, the airline might decide to delay the flights indefinitely.
At least 17 Thais tested positive for Covid-19 after illegally entering Thailand from Myanmar’s border district Tachileik. They evaded the mandatory quarantine and some travelled to Bangkok, Chiang Mai and other provinces before testing positive. There have been 2 local transmissions related to those cases.
In a recent, but unrelated spread of the virus in Bangkok, 6 nurses tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials suspect a nurse did not wear protective gear correctly, contracting the virus while working at an alternative state quarantine facility and then spreading it to her colleagues.
As long as infections don’t escalate, the flights will start back up on January 1. The flights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai as well as flights from Bangkok to Phuket will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers who booked flights before January 1 are entitled to a refund.
The flights will be the first since the airline suspended its international and domestic services in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Things haven’t been easy for the Thai Airways this year. Along with being buried in a debt of nearly 300 billion baht, more than 20 people are suspected of being involved in corruption and mismanagement at the airline.
And with no planes in the air, Thai Airways tried doing business on the ground. They opened a pop-up restaurant selling airline food and started offering packages for their flight simulator, which is typically only used to train pilots.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
