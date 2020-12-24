Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on | The Thaiger

New Year countdown events in Chiang Mai are still on, despite Thailand’s record spike in Covid-19 cases. Cancelling the celebrations would hurt the already battered economy and local officials decided not to ban the events due to the economic impact, according to director of the Public Health Promotion Division Chiang Mai municipality, Danai Sarapruek.

Danai says measures are in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, but he did not give many details about those measures. Organisers must also inform the provincial administration about plans for the New Year events.

People arriving in Chiang Mai who recently visited Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot just southwest of Bangkok, are required to quarantine for 14 days. Travellers entering the province from other areas are not required to quarantine.

Just 3 tambons in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district were put on a lockdown after a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya reported that they recently worked as a beautician in the Mae Ai district. The woman did not travel to Samut Sakhon and health officials do not know the source of the infection.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.