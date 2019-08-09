Thai anti-alcohol campaigners demand stricter controls on underage drinking | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai anti-alcohol campaigners demand stricter controls on underage drinking
PHOTO: “Don’t allow the children in the pubs!” – The Nation
Anti-alcohol campaigners and youth networks, are calling on Metropolitan Police to check on shops in Bang Sue district’s Soi Wongsawang 11 that are allegedly selling alcohol to youth under the age of 20 in a location adjacent to an educational institution.
The group, led by Alcohol Watch coordinator Khamron Chudecha, claimed that it is this illegal sale of alcoholic beverages that contributed to the recent tragic killing of 20 year old Witcha Noo-udom. The student, who was studying at the College of Industrial Technology at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, was stabbed to death by one of 11 drunk male students from another technological college on June 27.
Read that story HERE.
The attackers were aged 16 to 17. Khamron is demanding that shops that sell alcohol to underage persons or sell outside the permitted time should be closed permanently.
The group is also calling on police to punish entertainment establishments that allow patrons under the age of 20 to enter their premises, which is a violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act’s Article 29 and is punishable with a maximum one-year imprisonment and/or a maximum 20,000 baht fine.
They also urged the city police chief to have all city police precincts strictly enforce the law especially on shops selling alcohol or entertainment establishments that are in the vicinity of educational institutions as underage people may have access to alcoholic drinks.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
7-Eleven staff member gets shot tackling robber in Bangkok
PHOTOS: ejan.co
A staff member of a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district was injured after being shot when he tried to snatch the gun from a robber. The robber eventually fled with 3,000 baht cash early today.
Phasi Charoen police were alerted to the robbery at the convenience store in front of Phetkasem Soi 46 in Bang Wa subdistrict at 2.30am. When police arrived at the scene, 25 year old Suradej Jitna had already been rushed to the Phetkasem 2 Hospital. One bullet had grazed his forehead and another his left groin.
Two female staff told police that they were standing at the counter when a man, whose face was concealed by a full crash helmet, walked in with a gun shouting to “hand over the money”.
The man warned that he would count to five and start shooting if the staff failed to hand him the cash in time. A female staff member pulled out four plastic tubes containing 100 bank notes, each totalling 1,000 baht, and handed them to the robber.
At the same time, Suradej, who had ended his shift and was about to go home, walked out from the back of the shop and wrestled the robber trying to get his gun. Two bullets fired hitting Suradej who fell down while the robber ran out of the shop. Before leaving, the robber fired two more shots into the shop. One bullet hit the cash counter and another a shelf.
The robber was seen taking off riding pillion on a waiting motorcycle that headed down Phetkasem Road.
During the escape, the robber accidentally dropped a cash tube of 1,000 baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thai weather man issues rain warnings for south and east
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning to residents of eastern and southern provinces to brace themselves for heavy rains until Sunday.
In its warning, issued at 5am today, the department said the rains would be unleashed by influences of the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, which is intensifying, and by a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.
Friday
East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
Saturday and Sunday
East: Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.
The department said the strong winds would generate 2-3 metre waves in the upper Andaman Sea and in the upper Gulf of Thailand. It warned all ships to proceed with caution, and small boats to stay ashore.
Bangkok five day forecast from weather.com
Phuket five day forecast from weather.com
Bangkok
Thai Police Chief admits difficulties in solving last Friday’s bombings
“Suspects had provided some useful information but are still reluctant to disclose the rewards they were promised.”
Thailand’s national police chief says that it has been difficult for investigators to track down the real masterminds behind the recent bombings and arson attacks in Bangkok and neighbouring Nonthaburi province. Police have arrested at least two people and held others in custody for questioning since last Friday morning’s bomb attacks around the city.
But Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda claimed 80-90% of bombing incidents in Thailand are politically motivated.
“The motives for the recent incidents are difficult to determine because the attacks were prepared meticulously.”
Two suspects, 22 year old Lu-ai Sae-ngae and 29 year old Wildon Maha, were arrested in Chumpon province as they were heading south in a passenger van to Narathiwat province from the Chatachuk area in Bangkok early last Friday morning, before the bombs started going off around the city during the Friday morning peak hour.
Pol Gen Chakthip says the pair are among about 25 people thought to be involved in the incidents. Both have been charged with criminal association, possession of explosives and attempted murder. He said the suspects had provided some useful information, but are still reluctant to disclose the rewards they were promised.
On arrest, the two suspects each had five sets of clothing in their backpacks, to be changed in the course of their operation to make them hard to identify. The national police chief also accused the two suspects of involvement in the attack on a marine base in Narathiwat in 2013.
Meanwhile, Pol Lt-Gen Suwat Chaengyodsook, the assistant national police chief, in charge of handling the case, told the media that police believe four groups of people were involved, namely a strategy group for planning, the instigators who handled recruitment and issued the orders, the logistics group which provided help before and after the execution of the plan and the operations group which executed the plan, altogether over 25 people, some of whom are thought to have already fled abroad.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
PHOTO: Explosive devices recovered by EOD
