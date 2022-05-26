Taxi’s brakes fail causing 10 vehicle accident in Bangkok

A taxi driver’s brakes failed as he pulled up to a queue of traffic at a red light in Bangkok earlier today, causing a crash involving 10 vehicles. Four people are injured including a motorbike driver who is in a critical condition.

Today, May 26, Pol. Col. Jeerasak Boonyuennan from Phaya Thai Police Station received a report of an accident involving several vehicles at Makkasan Industrial Estate Intersection on Ratchapraprop Road in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district.

Jeerasak went to the scene with Ruam Kattanyu Foundation to find that one motorbike driver was seriously injured after he was flung underneath a parked taxi. He is being treated at hospital.

As the 60 year old taxi driver Khampai Torson approached the red light, he tried to slow down but his brakes failed, causing him to crash into the back of a queue of vehicles including four bikes and five motorbikes which were all badly damaged in the accident.

Police detained Khamphai and took him to Phaya Thai police station for questioning and to undertake further legal proceedings.

SOURCE: DailyNews