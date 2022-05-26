Travel
Where to buy electronics in Thailand 2022
Selecting an electric store in Thailand that provides the best services and products at a reasonable price is an almost impossible task, so it’s important to choose wisely. But for piece of mind it’s advised to shop at IT shops or larger chain shopping malls that sell a variety of items, such as Central and The Mall, which have authentic and trustworthy brands.
Powerbuy
Opened in 1996 by Central Group, you can find a Powerbuy in every Central shopping mall across Thailand. This includes their secondary mall called Robinsons too.
Powerbuy is Thailand’s largest electronics retailer. It also has one of the nation’s most complete catalogues of technology and electrical products. Each store stocks a wide range of major electronics’ brands to suit your needs, including phones, computers, headphones, and televisions. The store also sells a variety of home electronics, including refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, fans, and wine coolers.
Powermall
Powermall is Powerbuy’s main revival as it’s owned by The Mall Group. It’s located in every The Mall department store across Thailand. Siam Paragon and Emporium are under The Mall Group’s management so you will find Powermall there. Simply entering into an air-conditioned, well-designed store can greatly enhance your shopping experience. Every product is within your fingertips.
JIB
JIB is, without a doubt, the hub for all things computer-related. This store has been assisting people with their computers for decades. Also, with over 150 locations around Thailand, you may be rest assured that you will receive qualified answers to any of your questions. The stores can be found in a variety of locations, all of which are conveniently accessible and surrounded by a large number of other stores. And its workers are friendly to customers who are simply browsing or interested in learning more about the latest technology.
Can’t find anything that suit your needs? You can build your own computer at JIB. Just tell them what you need, and they will put the pieces together for you.
HomePro
Home Product Center, a joint project between Land and Houses, and Quality Houses, was founded on June 1995. About a year later in September 1996, the company opened its first location in Rangsit under the Homepro name. They’re known by many as the store to visit when you need to find everything for your sanctuary. It’s a go-to-place for many home improvement projects. For our American readers, Homepro is very similar to Home Depot.
HomePro is a popular place to go when you need to improve your home. They have everything that you need, from beds, sofas, and tables, to lights and lamps, gardening, and hardware appliances. However, they don’t just focus on home improvements or renovations, they sell electronics for your pad, as well. Refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, fans, coffee machines, televisions and other home appliances are available.
If you’re moving to Thailand, and need products for your apartment or house, you can’t miss HomePro.
MBK
We don’t recommend you consider MBK as your main shopping mall to buy electronics since they sell a lot of cheap, affordable products, mainly from China. We don’t want our readers to buy a counterfeit product. However, its a cool place to have on your list, especially for accessories for your phone, tablet, or computer. It’s also a good place to get your tech products fixed, like changing your phone battery, but walk around before you choose a shop.
Honourable Mentions
Fortune Town
Photographers and videographers will fall in love with Fortune Town. There are many shops dedicated to camera gears like tripods, lights, lenses, camera body, accessories and many more. Gamers will also love it here too, with its countless computer stores.
Banana IT
Banana IT is similar to JIB. They have a lot of branches across the country, focusing on computers and gadgets. They also sell mobile phones.
