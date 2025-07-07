Steel structure collapse in Bangkok injures workers at construction site

Collapse reignites debate over construction safety

Steel structure collapse in Bangkok injures workers at construction site
Picture courtesy of Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook

A steel structure collapsed at a construction site on Soi Nimitmai, Bangkok, last night, resulting in injuries to several workers and triggering a rapid response from emergency services.

The collapse occurred around 7.45pm yesterday, July 6, when a substantial steel frame fell onto workers at the site, creating a chaotic scene as some people became trapped beneath the debris.

Emergency responders from the Boonwipha Radio Centre, along with local rescue teams, promptly arrived at the location. Initial information suggested that multiple workers were injured, although the precise number and severity were not immediately known.

 

The area was quickly cordoned off by officials who initiated rescue operations to free those trapped. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash followed by cries for help, leading residents in the vicinity to alert police.

The reason behind the collapse remains under investigation. Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and engineers are anticipated to examine the site to assess compliance with safety protocols, reported Bangkok Post.

This incident highlights renewed concerns about construction site safety standards in Bangkok, particularly within densely populated residential zones. Local officials have called on construction companies to rigorously follow safety regulations to avert future incidents.

In similar news, a crane collapsed at a high-rise condominium construction site in Pattaya, bringing work to an abrupt stop and sending workers scrambling in fear. The accident occurred around 1pm on June 9 in the Thappraya Soi 15 area of Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed that construction on the 67-storey luxury tower has been halted to prioritise safety. The structure had already surpassed 30 floors when the crane failed, snapping its sling and tilting against the building.

Mayor Poramet added that the Pattaya City Engineering Office will conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the cause of the failure.

