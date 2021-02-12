Bangkok
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Thanks to Starbucks, it may now be possible to drink and shop at Bangkok’s Iconsiam mall, as long as the government grants its approval. The US company has introduced its first store in Thailand to offer an alcoholic beverage menu, one that surely will help visitors to the mall relax a bit.
The managing director of Starbucks Coffee Thailand, Nednapa Srisamai, says the Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at Iconsiam opens today and it is set up to include more seats, 350 to be exact, in a bar-like atmosphere. Thailand is now the 5th country to open a Starbucks that offers alcohol, with the US, Japan, China and Taiwan preceeding it.
Sara Trilling, the president of Starbucks Asia-Pacific says today is a significant milestone in the company’s 22 year history.
“For 22 years, Starbucks has been elevating coffee craftsmanship and bringing unique experiences to our customers in Thailand….. as we introduce an exciting new store that recognises our coffee heritage while celebrating Thailand’s rich and diverse culture.”
Nednapa says the company also felt the financial fallout from the Covid pandemic, but was slowly recovering. Thailand’s coffee market is estimated to be worth 60 billion baht, with over half of that number being attributed to drinking coffee products at one’s home. Thailand’s coffee shop chains are still seeing room for growth with Amazon, Starbucks, Doi Chang, Coffee World, True Coffee and All Cafe leading the way.
Nednapa says Starbucks plans to open 20-30 new stores in Thailand this year, which would bring the total to around 434-444 stores. The company also plans to open 10 more drive-thru stores, bringing up the total number of drive thrus in Thailand to 46. She says the number of cashless stores are also growing with about 50 to be in operation by the end of this year.
So far, there is no word yet on when the government will approve the move to offer alcohol at Starbucks, but if it does, shopping may never be the same.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
No Valentine’s Day marriage licenses will be issued in Bangkok due to Covid-19
Couples in Bangkok wishing to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day will have to wait. Bangkok officials have banned the issuing of marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day in all 50 districts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday.
District offices are packed every year on February 14 with hundreds of couples queuing up to get marriage licenses, especially in the Bang Rak district which is Thai for the “district of love.” Last year, at 7am Valentine’s Day morning, more than 200 couples were already at the Bang Rak office.
The Public Relations Department recently made an announcement on Twitter that Bangkok will not be issuing the marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day.
“Bangkok’s 50 district offices will refrain from providing marriage license registration service on this Valentine’s Day… The cancellation aims to prevent the spread of #Covid19.”
In Ayutthaya, the Bang Na district office is also popular for Valentine’s Day marriages because the first Western-style wedding was in the district. In 1918, Prince Prajadhipok Sakdidej and Princess Rambhai Barni Swastiwat were the first Thai couple say “I do” and exchange rings.
The Bang Na district office will be open. The staff decorated the office with pink fabric and red hearts. Couples will even get a memorable gift.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Bangkok police say over 1,000 officers to be deployed at MBK Skywalk rally today
The deputy chief of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police says 1,085 police officers have been lined up to deal with today’s planned rally at the MBK Skywalk over the Pathumwan Intersection in the capital. Piya Tawichai says 7 companies of officers will be deployed to manage the 5pm gathering, which has been organised by pro-democracy group Ratsadon.
“3 of the companies will deal with crowd control, while the other 4 will come from Metropolitan Police divisions 5 and 6. The main mission of the officers is to ensure public safety and prevent the situation from escalating. Initially only 1 or 2 companies of crowd-control police will be deployed, while additional companies will stand ready in case the situation escalates.”
Ratsadon has called on its members to join the rally to demand the release of 4 pro-democracy activists whose bail applications have been denied. Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyam were all denied bail at a hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday.
They are charged with sedition and lèse majesté offences for having taken part in anti-government protests last year. Last night, members of the Ratsadon group gathered in the same location to call for the release of their fellow activists. The rally dispersed peacefully at 8pm.
Piya has pointed out that such gatherings are currently illegal under the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
UN human right experts speak out against Thailand’s “severe” use of lèse majesté law
United Nations human rights experts are speaking out against Thailand’s “severe” use of the lèse majesté law, saying the law is used to “curtail criticism of the monarchy” and it has no place in a democratic country.
There has been an increase in the use of the lèse majesté law since the rise of the student-led pro-democracy movement last year. Recently, a woman was sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for insulting the royal family. UN human rights experts wrote in a news release that they are “alarmed” by the harsh punishment.
Last month, the Bangkok Criminal Court sentenced the 60 year old former public official to more than 4 decades in prison for violating the country’s draconian lèse majesté law. Anchan Preelert had posted audio clips on Facebook and YouTube of a man making comments that are considered to be critical of the Thai Monarchy.
The lèse majesté law carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. The former official was found guilty on 29 counts of violating Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, as well as violating the Computer Crime Act.
“We urge the appeal court to reconsider the case of Anchan Preelert in line with international human rights standards and set aside the harsh sentence.”
The Thai government briefly stopped charging people under the lèse majesté law in 2018. But with the rise of the pro-democracy movement and activists pushing for monarchy reform, police began to invoke the law. Since November, more than 40 young activists have been charged under the law for speaking out on taboo subjects since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Some minors face charges under the law for exercising their freedom of expression, the human rights experts say.
“Their increasingly harsh application has had the effect of chilling freedom of expression and further restricting civic space and the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in Thailand.”
“We are profoundly disturbed by the reported rise in the number of lèse majesté prosecutions since late 2020 and the harsher prison sentences.”
SOURCES:UN News| Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chinese New Year – The Year of the Ox – Thailand 2021 | VIDEO
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Health Ministry says 2 million vaccine doses to be administered by April
Thailand News Today | Home-made Thai vaccine ready to start trials | February 11
Human Rights Watch says Thailand abuses lèse majesté law to silence protesters
PETA calls on Thai officials to ban photos with exotic animals due to Covid-19
UPDATE: SPM Shopping Mall Scam – do you know someone involved? | VIDEO
Police arrest alleged gambling den boss in Rayong
DSI raids Thai model agency, finds 500,000 photos and videos of child pornography
201 new cases, 185 locally transmitted- Covid-19 Update
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
The leaders in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine
Top travel destinations grapple with re-opening during the pandemic
Man arrested for allegedly killing baby step-daughter who wouldn’t stop crying
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
- Crime3 days ago
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
- Crime4 days ago
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
- Bangkok4 days ago
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
- Crime2 days ago
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
- Crime3 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
- Crime3 days ago
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine