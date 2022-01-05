Connect with us

Bangkok

Soi Nana announces Covid-19 free zone, vaccine or test required

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Soi Nana in Chinatown announces a vaccine or Covid-19 test requirement. (via Facebook)

Without explaining how they managed to open when bars and entertainment nightlife venues are still supposed to be closed throughout Thailand, the bars of the Chinatown hotspot Soi Nana have announced their creation of a Covid-19 free bar area where patrons must be vaccinated or tested.

Soi Nana is an alley linking Maitrichit Road and Rama IV Road in Bangkok’s Chinatown enclave.

A group of 8 entertainment venues on Soi Nana have banded together and declared that, in order to open in a time when the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is driving up infection numbers quickly, they would only allow those who have recently been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus into their venues while requiring everyone else to be tested on the spot.

Their new checkpoint will allow anyone who has received at least two injections of an approved Covid-19 vaccine only within the past 3 months to enter, with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one dose. They will also accept anyone who is recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection in the past 3 months. Those who received their vaccines longer ago than 3 months would not qualify for their rules.

And those who don’t meet the prerequisites will have a second option to get in with antigen testing sites set up at the top of Soi Nana in order to test those who don’t qualify otherwise. After being tested and waiting for the results which should take about 15 minutes no, anyone with a negative test will be allowed to enter the area to party.

The government recently announced that they won’t be considering reopening nightlife or the Test & Go entry plan after the Omicron variant and a rise in infections most likely due to New Year’s holidaymakers travelling around the country and partying led to a 26% increase in new daily infections today.

SOURCE: Coconuts

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Tea
2022-01-05 19:03
Good on'em! At some point they have to govern themselves...cause this shite ain't workin and not letting the working man/ woman work.
image
Graham
2022-01-05 19:07
Maybe they know someone high up the chain of command, or maybe they have just said enough ? 555
image
Deanomarino
2022-01-05 19:13
Having a Vax less than 3 months old does not guarantee being C19 free. Omicron has shown to infect even those under 3 months. (Over 3 months are actually more likely to get it than under 3 months OR no…
image
Cabra
2022-01-05 19:27
Consider the media source 🙄 Doubtful Chinatown can unilaterally make up their own rules that overrides the governments policies. I will believe it when it happens. Btw, anyone fully vaccinated in the last 3 months is a fairly small group.…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Laos11 mins ago

Laos adds 14 more countries to its Travel Green Zone entry scheme
Myanmar47 mins ago

Cambodian PM will not be allowed to meet Myanmar’s ousted leader, junta says
Thailand55 mins ago

Thailand’s traditional “Nora” dancers call for ban on performances to be lifted
Sponsored2 hours ago

How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
image
Bangkok1 hour ago

Soi Nana announces Covid-19 free zone, vaccine or test required
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | No plans to resume the Test & Go scheme
Transport3 hours ago

Trains in Thailand report 3.16 million passengers over New Year’s
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology3 hours ago

Massive LED billboard cluster causes sleepless nights in Thong Lor
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Despite social media rumours, PM Prayut denies having Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 3,899 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Bangkok5 hours ago

Khao San Road closed for 3 days after Covid-19 outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Suspension of Test & Go entry scheme will “definitely” continue, spokesperson says
South7 hours ago

Rok Islands in Trang sees rare sighting of manta rays
Pattaya8 hours ago

Pattaya Mayor says there will be no lockdown despite Covid uptick in Chon Buri
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Indian tourists who left Chon Buri before receiving positive test result found in Bangkok
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism11 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism11 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending