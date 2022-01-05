Soi Nana announces Covid-19 free zone, vaccine or test required

Without explaining how they managed to open when bars and entertainment nightlife venues are still supposed to be closed throughout Thailand, the bars of the Chinatown hotspot Soi Nana have announced their creation of a Covid-19 free bar area where patrons must be vaccinated or tested.

Soi Nana is an alley linking Maitrichit Road and Rama IV Road in Bangkok’s Chinatown enclave.

A group of 8 entertainment venues on Soi Nana have banded together and declared that, in order to open in a time when the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is driving up infection numbers quickly, they would only allow those who have recently been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus into their venues while requiring everyone else to be tested on the spot.

Their new checkpoint will allow anyone who has received at least two injections of an approved Covid-19 vaccine only within the past 3 months to enter, with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one dose. They will also accept anyone who is recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection in the past 3 months. Those who received their vaccines longer ago than 3 months would not qualify for their rules.

And those who don’t meet the prerequisites will have a second option to get in with antigen testing sites set up at the top of Soi Nana in order to test those who don’t qualify otherwise. After being tested and waiting for the results which should take about 15 minutes no, anyone with a negative test will be allowed to enter the area to party.

The government recently announced that they won’t be considering reopening nightlife or the Test & Go entry plan after the Omicron variant and a rise in infections most likely due to New Year’s holidaymakers travelling around the country and partying led to a 26% increase in new daily infections today.

SOURCE: Coconuts

