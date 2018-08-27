SHOW DC to host “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”

Dance competition with three categories – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance. Prizes worth more than 100,000 baht.

SHOW DC invites dance lovers from all over Thailand to showcase their dancing talent at “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”. An all-new dance competition hosted by SHOW DC, it’s open for three dance styles – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance.

Dancers will have the chance to win prizes worth more than 100,000 baht.

To enter, download the form from https://goo.gl/3zhkxm (or pick up a form at the Information Counter on SHOW DC’s 1st floor) and submit the form together with a 3-5 minute audition video clip of your dance to the Information Counter on the 1st floor of SHOW DC between now and 31st August, 2018.

Those groups selected for the next round of the competition in all three dance genres – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance – will be announced on 7th September and will have the chance to win the prize valued at more than 100,000THB.

For more information about Dance Battle Revolution 2018, email [email protected] or call 081-279-7196.

For more information about SHOW DC, contact tel: 0 2203 1890, and follow SHOW DC news and promotions at https://www.facebook.com/showdc.co.th.